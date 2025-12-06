SBP 7 unveils Cesafi’s Top 5 cagers this season

Top row L–R: Kent Ivo Salarda, Serge Gabines, Kenneth Babalcon, Raul Gentallan, and Luther Leonard; 2nd row L–R: Kenneth Fuller, Henry Kristoffer Suico, Luke Brent Dy, Lian Kent Basa, and AJ Ejurango | Sugbuanong Kodaker photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the elimination round concluded last Friday at the University of San Carlos (USC) Downtown Campus gymnasium, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Region 7 released the official statistical rankings for the top cagers of Cesafi Season 25 in both college and high school divisions.

These rankings will serve as a basis for the probable “Mythical Five” awardees, a recognition Cesafi has yet to confer for the season, as it traditionally only names a Finals “Mythical Five.”

College ranking

In the men’s college division, defending grand slam champions University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers’ Kent Ivo Salarda leads the pack. The Cesafi Season 23 Finals MVP tallied 40.6 statistical points after averaging 13.5 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.07 assists, 1.29 steals, and 0.36 blocks per game. Over 14 games, he amassed 189 points, 131 rebounds, 43 assists, 18 steals, and five blocks.

Benedicto College’s Serge Gabines follows with 37.4 statistical points, averaging 12.8 points, 7.46 rebounds, 2.15 assists, 2.23 steals, and 1.15 blocks per game.

Gabines’ teammate Kenneth Babalcon ranks third with 34.4 statistical points (9.0 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.93 APG, 2.29 STL, 0.07 BLK), followed by last season’s finals MVP Raul Gentallan (11.62 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 2.69 APG, 1.54 STL, 0.23 BLK) with 33.1 SP.

Rounding out the men’s top five is University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ Luther Gabriel Leonard with 31.6 SP (6.79 PPG, 5.86 RPG, 2.0 APG, 1.29 STL, 1.07 BLK).

The remainder of the Cesafi Season 25 men’s top 10 cagers includes Christian Carl Sollano (USJ-R), Ricofer Sordilla (UC), Kyle Maglinte (USC), Den Rick Orgong (BC), and PJ Taliman (UV).

READ: Cesafi shocker: Officials pull UCLM from top seeding in junior semis

High school ranking

In the high school division, Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons’ court general Kenneth Robert Fuller leads with 48.6 statistical points, posting averages of 10.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 3.8 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game.

Former Ateneo Blue Eaglet Henry Kristoffer Suico of SHS-AdC Magis Eagles ranks second with 39.7 SP (11.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 4.4 APG, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK).

Third place goes to USPF Baby Panthers’ Luke Brent Dy, who averaged 11.2 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 3.1 steals, and 1.4 blocks for 39.3 SP.

SHS-AdC’s Lian Kent Basa comes in fourth (38.9 SP: 14.89 PPG, 4.11 RPG, 2.56 APG, 2.56 STL, 1.4 BLK), while UV Baby Lancers’ AJ Ejurango rounds out the top five with 35.9 SP (13.7 PPG, 13.9 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.8 STL, 2.6 BLK).

The rest of the high school top 10 features Krstc Da Silva (USJ-R), Allen Doverte (UCM), Louie Jay Estorba (CEC), Jero Rosellosa (CIT-U), and Wade Adam Luche (UCLM).

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