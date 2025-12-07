TD Wilma causes flooding in Albay, Camarines Sur

The road in Sitio Balinad, Barangay San Vicente in Garchitorena town became temporarily impassable on Saturday, December 6, due to flooding caused by the shear line and Tropical Depression Wilma. | Photo contributed by Edwin Lara

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay — Heavy rains brought by the shear line and Tropical Depression Wilma triggered flash floods in parts of Albay and Camarines Sur on Saturday, December 6, affecting thousands of residents and stranding hundreds of passengers.

According to the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Bicol Region (DSWD 5), 18 barangays were affected, impacting 3,809 families or 3,994 persons. Currently, 96 families or 275 individuals are staying in evacuation centers.

In Legazpi City, floodwaters covered the national road in Barangay Rawis, slowing down traffic. Flooding was also reported in Barangay Vel-Amor, while ongoing road construction worsened the situation for motorists.

READ: TD Wilma: Another storm brings more woes to Visayas, Mindanao

In Daraga town, floodwaters reached knee-deep, stalling motorcycles and forcing small vehicles to wade through.

In Guinobatan, two villages – Maguiron and Masarawag – were flooded. Roads in Tandarora, Masarawag to Maninila, and Muladbucad Grande were impassable to all types of vehicles.

READ: TD Wilma now poses ‘low rainfall risk’ for Cebu — Pagasa

In Garchitorena, Camarines Sur, the road in Sitio Balinad, Barangay San Vicente, became passable only to large vehicles. Other affected roads included the Sta. Elena Baras spillway along Waras River and San Roque Madawon spillway in Nabua town.

The Philippine Coast Guard reported that 4,142 passengers and 34 vessels were stranded in various Bicol ports due to the bad weather.

In Calabanga town of Camarines Sur, Barangays Sabang and Bunot Sta. Rosa were also affected.

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