After the storm: Broken branches become UP Cebu Christmas tree

The University of the Philippines Cebu’s Christmas tree was made of branches that were broken amid typhoon Tino. | Contributed Photo by Mia Embalzado-Mateo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — After many storms, in the campus of the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu, a unique Christmas tree stands tall.

It is made not of the usual ornaments and materials, but of branches that violent winds broke and left behind.

Jay Nathan Jore, coordinator of UP Cebu’s Office for Initiatives in Culture and the Arts designed this year’s tree as a symbol of hope and humility.

“The theme is ‘pagbangon’ (rising again). The suffering, the pains, the effects of the typhoon — we can build on it to be better and to become even more prepared for the next one,” he told CDN Digital.

The UP Cebu community unveiled the tree on Wednesday, December 3. Organizers arranged a simple lighting ceremony and a fundraising concert featuring the UP Symphony Orchestra.

READ: Ormoc City’s Christmas tree celebrates rich local biodiversity

Change of plans

Jore shared said designers began making a tree with a more elaborate concept before typhoon Tino hit Cebu on November 4, 2025.

“The first plan was expensive to build. The design was quite complex,” he said.

“But after the typhoon, there were so many fallen trees around the Oblation. While the maintenance staff were clearing the area, I realized it felt wrong to spend that much on a Christmas tree when so many people are suffering,” he added in Cebuano.

Instead of a showcase of grandeur, the university opted to use branches and debris to build a Christmas tree from scratch.

Meanwhile, they sourced parols (ornamental lanterns) to illuminate the the tree from local artisans in Barangay Lahug close to the university.

Because of the design change, the school saved money and redirected funds to ongoing relief efforts for typhoon-affected communities.

READ: 25 Years of Light: M. Lhuillier’s ‘Tree of Hope’ Shines as a Beacon of Cebuano Resilience

Christmas as one community

Jore also noted that the campus scaled down several holiday activities in light of the recent disasters.

The annual lantern parade, which typically features creative handheld props and floats, will remain as planned. However, simpler designs are suggested for the participating colleges.

“We toned down most of our plans for Christmas. This year, we are not doing the Mr. and Ms. Pasko sa UP,” Jore said.

The annual pageant, he shared, would have taken up much of the students’ time and resources.

Instead, the university will hold a salo-salo, where faculty, staff, and students will gather for a dinner at the Oblation grounds.

“It is to remind us that, after all, it takes a village to get through all of this. We need to come together and celebrate Christmas as one community,” he said.

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