Meghan Markle reaches out to estranged dad – spokesperson

Meghan Markle smiles during the ‘Responsible Digital Future’ forum in Bogota, Colombia, on Aug. 15, 2024. | Raul Arboleda / AFP

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has reportedly reached out to her estranged father Thomas Markle, who recently underwent an emergency surgery in a hospital in Cebu to amputate his left leg.

“I can confirm she has reached out to her father,” Meghan‘s spokesperson told PEOPLE magazine on Friday, Dec. 5.

However, further details on the father and daughter’s communication were not immediately revealed to the public.

READ: Meghan Markle’s dad moves to Cebu as family seeks reconciliation

Thomas, who has been residing in Cebu with his son and Meghan’s half brother, Thomas Jr., was rushed to the hospital last Dec. 2 after being gravely ill.

“His foot turned blue and then black. It happened very quickly. I took him to a local hospital and they did some scans and an ultrasound and said the leg had to be amputated,” Thomas Jr. told British media outlet Daily Mail.

“There was no option. I was told the leg had to be removed and it was a case of life or death,” he added.

Thomas Jr. further noted how he was informed by the doctors that the next few days were “critical” for his father.

“His left leg has been removed below the knee. They were worried about infection setting in,” he said.

Thomas has been in an intensive care unit and is set to undergo another procedure to remove a blood clot, Thomas Jr. added.

Thomas, who has been estranged from Meghan since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018, reportedly moved to Cebu with Thomas Jr. last May.