TD Wilma accelerates after making landfall in E. Samar – Pagasa

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MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression Wilma accelerated slightly hours after making landfall in Dolores, Eastern Samar, Pagasa said on Sunday, December 7.

In its 5 a.m. advisory, the weather bureau said the center of Wilma is now in the vicinity of Calbayog City, Samar.

It is moving west-northwestward at 15 km. per hour (kph) with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 75 kph.

READ: TD Wilma now poses ‘low rainfall risk’ for Cebu — Pagasa

“Wilma is forecast to move generally west-southwestward for majority of the forecast period,” Pagasa said.

It added that Wilma will continue to traverse Southern Luzon and Visayas on Sunday before emerging over the Sulu Sea and passing over northern Palawan by Monday morning.

Wilma, it said, will likely remain as a tropical depression throughout its passage over Visayas and Palawan before weakening into a low-pressure area over the West Philippine Sea due to the northeast monsoon (amihan).

The following areas are under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1:

Luzon

Sorsogon

Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands

Romblon

Southern portion of Oriental Mindoro: Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas, Bongabong, Bansud

Southern portion of Occidental Mindoro: Magsaysay, San Jose, Rizal, Calintaan, Sablayan

Northernmost portion of Palawan: Araceli, Dumaran, El Nido, Taytay, Roxas, San Vicente, including Cuyo and Calamian Islands

Visayas

Northern Samar

Northern and central portions of Eastern Samar: Can-Avid, Maslog, Borongan City, San Policarpo, Taft, Maydolong, Dolores, Jipapad, Oras, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian

Northern and central portions of Samar: San Jorge, San Sebastian, Santa Rita, Villareal, Zumarraga, Matuguinao, Pinabacdao, Almagro, Calbayog City, Talalora, Jiabong, Pagsanghan, Catbalogan City, Gandara, Motiong, Santo Niño, Tagapul-An, San Jose de Buan, Santa Margarita, Tarangnan, Calbiga, Daram, Paranas, Basey, Hinabangan

Biliran

Northern portion of Leyte: Tunga, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Calubian, Leyte, Carigara, Babatngon, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Villaba, Capoocan, Alangalang, Tabango, Tacloban City, Kananga, Barugo, Palo, Pastrana

Northern portion of Cebu, including Bantayan Islands: Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo City, San Remigio, Tabogon

Northern portion of Negros Occidental: Sagay City, Escalante City, Enrique B. Magalona, Victorias City, Manapla, Cadiz City

Central and eastern portions of Iloilo: San Dionisio, Estancia, Batad, Carles, Concepcion, Ajuy, Sara, Balasan, Lemery, Barotac Viejo, San Rafael, Passi City, San Enrique, Anilao, Banate, Dingle, Barotac Nuevo, Mina, Pototan, New Lucena, Santa Barbara, Leganes, Zarraga, Dumangas, Dueñas, Bingawan, Lambunao, Calinog, Janiuay, Badiangan, Cabatuan, Maasin, Alimodian, San Miguel, Leon, Tubungan, Igbaras

Capiz

Aklan

Northern and central portions of Antique, including Caluya Islands: Patnongon, Sibalom, Barbaza, Valderrama, Pandan, San Jose, Bugasong, Culasi, Sebaste, Tibiao, San Remigio, Libertad, Belison, Laua-An, Hamtic

Pagasa said minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Signal No. 1.

The amihan, meanwhile, will bring strong to gale-force gusts over most of Luzon, Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula.

It said the seaboards of mainland Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora, as well as the northern and eastern seaboards of Polillo Islands, and Camarines Norte will have up to five-meter waves.

“Mariners of small seacrafts, including all types of motorbancas, are advised not to venture out to sea under these conditions, especially if inexperienced of operating ill-equipped vessels,” PAGASA said.

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