Cesafi: UV, Benedicto set for fiery Final Four showdown 

Coaches Gary Cortes (left) and BJ Murillo (right). | Sugbuanong Kodaker photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — If there’s a Final Four matchup built on intensity and a growing rivalry, it’s the one between the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs.

The two teams meet for the third time this season in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament. They split their elimination-round games, with Benedicto taking the first meeting and UV answering back in their rematch earlier this week.

But that win didn’t just settle the score — it secured UV the twice-to-beat advantage as the No. 2 seed, while Benedicto as the No. 3 heading into their semifinal clash on Saturday, December 6, at 5 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

READ: CESAFI: UC beats UV but narrowly misses Final Four; CEC takes last spot

UV head coach Gary Cortes, a six-time Cesafi champion and the current grandslam coach of the Green Lancers, told CDN Digital that his squad is more than ready for a third, or even a potential fourth, battle with the Cheetahs.

“Wala ra man exhaustion sa team kay hapit adlaw-adlaw among practice, unya hard gyud among training,” Cortes said when asked about their preparation despite the tight schedule and double-round-robin format.

(The team do not feel exhausted because we practice almost every day and we train hard.)

“We’ll do our best to finish the semifinals in one game. Of course we’ll need to make adjustments, and hopefully all our players stay healthy,” he added.

TWICE-TO-BEAT

Cortes also praised his team’s composure in their 72–63 win over Benedicto last Wednesday.

“Positioning ra gyud to nga game. Win or lose, kami ra gihapon mag-abot sa semifinals. Ang importante kay kinsa ang maka twice-to-beat,” he said.

(It was a positioning game. Win or lose, we will still see each other in the semifinals. What is important is who gets the twice-to-beat advantage.)

He noted that they were able to limit Den Rick Orgong’s output while stepping up in the second half, though he pointed out lapses — including key fouls by Raul Gentallan — that they hope to avoid in the playoffs.

On the other side, Benedicto head coach BJ Murillo welcomes another shot at the defending champions. He said their previous games prove they can compete with UV.

“Hopefully amo nang makuha. Maningkamot gyud mi. Dili naman sila kaayo makalubong namo,” Murillo said.

(Hopefully we will win. We will be doing our best. They can’t outscore as that much.)

Murillo added they missed the presence of their primary big man, Jesli Dela Cruz, in Wednesday’s rematch due to dengue. He remains hopeful Dela Cruz can return for the semifinals to pair with another big man Nichol Cabanero.

TIGHT AND PHYSICAL

Saturday’s Cesafi matchup was expected to tight and physical. UV was set to lean on its one-two punch of Gentallan and Kent Ivo Salarda, the current and former Cesafi Finals MVPs. Veterans PJ Taliman and Ivan Alsola anchored the supporting cast alongside Karl Cabulao, Christian Jay Alilin, AJ Sacayan, and Marchie Sabanto.

Benedicto countered with the scoring tandem of Orgong and Serge Gabines and expect help from energetic guard AJ Tolipas, Junil Bulan, AJ Tonacao, and Jhon Loufred Diamante.

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