Northern Cebu still under Signal No. 1 due to TD Wilma

Northern Cebu remains under Signal No. 1 as TD Wilma moves westward. | DOST-Pagasa

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some areas in northern Cebu remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Tropical Depression (TD) Wilma as of Sunday morning, December 7, the state weather bureau reported.

As of 8 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) forecast strong winds in Daanbantayan, Medellin, Bogo, San Remigio, and Tabogon.

READ: Wilma: Live updates

Heavy rains in Cebu

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is expected over northern and central Cebu on Sunday morning.

The Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division issued a red rainfall warning for Asturias and Balamban, and an orange warning for Toledo City at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, a yellow warning has been raised in Pinamungajan, Aloguinsan, Minglanilla, and the cities of Cebu, Talisay, and Naga.

Light to moderate with occasionally heavy rains are also expected in San Remigio, Bogo, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Borbon, Tuburan, Sogod, Catmon, Carmen, Danao, Compostela, Liloan, Consolacion, Mandaue, Lapu-Lapu, and Cordova.

The state weather bureau warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas as well as landslides in mountainous parts.

READ: TD Wilma now poses ‘low rainfall risk’ for Cebu — Pagasa

Wilma moves west

Pagasa last located the center of the weather system over the coastal waters of Almagro, Samar, moving west-northwestward at 15 km/h.

It currently packs maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center, with gustiness of up to 60 km/h.

Based on Pagasa’s forecast track, TD WIlma will continue to cross Southern Luzon and Visayas today before emerging over the Sulu Sea.

TD Wilma will likely remain as a tropical depression throughout its passage over Southern Luzon and Visayas, before weakening into a low-pressure area over the Sulu Sea.

READ: Cebu still under Signal No 1: 211 evacuees take shelter amid TD Wilma

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