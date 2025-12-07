How a Liloan flood survivor emerged as UC’s latest Cesafi champion

Athena Rein Suposo (middle) along with UC Athletic Director Jessica Honoridez (right). | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Typhoon Tino turned the lives of many Cebuanos upside down, leaving communities struggling to recover.

Yet in the middle of the wreckage, a young table tennis player from the badly hit Villa Lara Subdivision in Jubay, Liloan found her resolve. And her determination carried her to the secondary girls singles title, contributing to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ continued dominance in this year’s Cesafi table tennis competition.

Athena Rein Suposo, a 13-year-old eighth grader, took center stage during the secondary girls finals on November 30 at the Benedicto College gym. Down one set against her opponent from the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, Suposo dug deep and mounted a spirited comeback to win, 2–1.

Her victory meant more than just a championship. Just weeks earlier, on November 4, she almost didn’t live to see another sunrise after flash floods brought by Typhoon Tino ravaged her home.

TRAUMATIC DAWN

In an interview with CDN Digital, Suposo recalled the terrifying hours that changed everything.

She and her family were asleep when the storm’s winds intensified. They never imagined water would rise fast enough to level their house.

“Pasalamat ko nga buhi gihapon ko karon ug happy ko nga naka champion ko bisan sa akong gi-agian,” she said.

(I am very grateful that I am still alive and that I won the champion despite everything that I’ve been through.)

“Natug nami ato, nya nakabantay akong ate nga naa nay tubig sa akong tiil. Abi namo ug tulo ra, pero paspas naman kaayo nisaka. Naa na sa bagtak. Nag sige pa mi ug pamutos, pero sige nag saka ang tubig. Pag human ato kay nisaka na lang mi sa atop. Wala gyud mi gamit nakuha ato.”

(We were already asleep when my older sister noticed water near my feet. At first, we thought that i was from a leaking roof, but the water level started to rise. It reached my calf. We tried to pack our things as the water level rose. We then started to climb to our roof. We were unable to save anything.)

The worst part, she recalled, was being the last one her father pulled to safety. The water had already reached her neck. They spent hours on the roof, watching cars and houses swept away.

“Ako ang last gikuha sa akong papa, taga liog na ang tubig ato. Nakuyawan nako kay naka-ana ko nga dili na tingali ko makuha noh kay daghan kaayo mga sakyanan gianod,” she said.

(I was the last one to be rescued by my father, and the water already reached neck-level. I was very worried then that I will no longer be saved because many of the vehicles were already being swept away by the flood.)

EVERYDAY CHALLENGE

Life didn’t get easier after the flood. Their home was wrecked, and the family had no water, power, and only a few clothes left. Relief came quickly from UC through its athletic director and former table tennis coach, Jessica Honoridez.

Suposo recovered her table tennis paddle and uniform buried in mud. She washed and dried whatever she could salvage, knowing several tournaments were approaching, including the Cebu City Olympics and Cesafi.

Each day, she commuted from Liloan to UC and back, often returning home late at night through traffic and fatigue.

To cope with the trauma, she stayed with her grandmother in Lapu-Lapu City. It was also were she first held a paddle, introduced by her sister, a UCLM player, and later encouraged further by an aunt who once played for UC.

Her faith kept her steady. Suposo admitted that she nearly lost motivation after everything that her family went through, but prayer kept her grounded.

“Nawad-an ko ug gana ato kay na trauma ko. Pero wala ko na discourage. Fight lang gihapon bahala ug na ing-ato akong kinabuhi. Ampo ug salig lang gihapon sa Ginoo. Pasalamat ko kay sa kalisud gihatagan ko niya ug kalipay. Happy kaayo ko.”

(I lost my drive because of the trauma that I experienced. But I was not discouraged. I continued to fight despite everything that happened. I prayed and continued to trust in God. And I am very grateful that despite the difficulties, He gave me happiness. I am very happy.)

A RARE KIND

Suposo began playing table tennis in second grade. Her older sister encouraged her to pursue the sport, and by sixth grade, she tried out for the UC Main team. Honoridez said Suposo could have chosen a school closer to Lapu-Lapu, but she insisted on joining UC.

From the start, Honoridez saw something uncommon in her.

“Kugihan kaayo siya. Makita nimo ang interest gyud from the start,” Honoridez said.

(She was very hard working. You could see her interest from the start.)

She recalled being surprised to learn Suposo had traveled on her own to enroll. “Kursonada gyud siya. (She was very determined.)”

Her work ethics stood out, which convinced Honoridez to grant her a scholarship that same year.

“Na-touch ko kay panagsa ra kaayo ka makakita ug ing-ana nga player,” she added.

(I was very touched because I would seldom see a player like her.)

“Pagkabiktima niya sa baha, pagpadala nako ug hinabang, wala gyud siya naka practice for City Olympics pero na champion gihapon siya which is nakita gyud nimo iyahang dedication.”

(When she was affected by the flooding, when I brought assistance, she was unable to practice for the City Olympics but she still emerged a champion, a clear manifestation of her dedication.)

She pointed out how Suposo still trains daily despite having to travel from Liloan to Cebu City every evening.

“Mahuman mi ug training gabie, mo uli pa siya sa Liloan para maka-save lang. Mo-manage gyud siya sa time.”

(We end our trainings late at night and she would still go home to Liloan to save on cost. She tried to manage her time.)

Honoridez only has one hope moving forward, “Hopefully, walay mausab niya nga modako ang ulo (she will not change).”

WHAT’S NEXT?

Suposo is currently preparing for the 2026 Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA), where she hopes to qualify for her first Palarong Pambansa. She will also compete in the annual Jawad Cup Invitational national table tennis tournament.

Her dream is clear which is to follow in the footsteps of her UC teammates who have represented the country abroad.

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