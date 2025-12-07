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Cebu City: 27 families displaced after fire hits Duljo Fatima

By: Airam Limatog - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | December 07,2025 - 12:09 PM
Duljo Fatima, Cebu City fire
The fire that broke out early on Sunday morning in Barangay Duljo Fatima, Cebu City affected at least 100 residents. | Photo from San Roque Fire Brigade

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A total of 27 families were displaced by a fire that broke out in Sitio May Flower in Barangay Duljo-Fatima, Cebu City early on Sunday morning, December 7.

Initial assessments by the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) reported that the affected individuals reached 117.

DSWS said the fire damaged at least 15 homes and partially destroyed two others.

READ: Cebu City fire guts Duljo Fatima home; nearly P500K in damage reported

Luckily, no one was reported injured when the fire broke out shortly after 1 a.m. on Sunday.

DSWS is currently conducting profiling of the affected individuals while hot meals were already distributed Sunday morning.

READ: 2 Cebu City fires kill Corgi, 2 other pet dogs, displace 45 individuals

Dawn fire

According to the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRMO), authorities received a call for assistance at 1:04 a.m.

The fire was raised from first to third alarm before it was finally put out at 2:13 a.m.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the early morning fire as of this posting.

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TAGS: Cebu City, Cebu Daily News, cebu news, fire
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