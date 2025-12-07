PNP begins manhunt for Discaya, others accused in Davao ghost projects

Sarah Discaya | Photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Sunday morning, December 7, announced that they have mobilized their tracker teams to locate St. Timothy Construction executive Sarah Discaya and others accused in the Davao Occidental ghost flood control projects.

Last Friday, December 5, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued orders to the PNP and the Department of the Interior and Local Government to prepare to dish the arrest warrants to Discaya, St. Timothy President Ma. Roma Angeline Romando, and seven officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“We have mobilized a sufficient number of personnel to locate everyone named in the charge sheet. We are currently gathering essential information on areas where they may seek refuge to ensure a smooth and swift serving of the arrest warrants,” PNP Acting Chief PLtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said.

“All our preparations are intended to make them realize that surrender is their only option,” he added.

READ: Sarah Discaya, et al. face graft, malversation raps

The PNP is also coordinating with the National Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Immigration, Philippine Coast Guard, airport authorities, local government units, and watch groups to locate the accused.

Nartatez urged the public to cooperate with these authorities if they have relevant information, saying: “Transparency and community involvement are vital to ensuring accountability and protecting public resources.”

Following the president’s announcement on Friday, the Office of the Ombudsman ordered the filing of charges for malversation and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act against Discaya, Romando, and the following DPWH officials:

DPWH District Engineer Rodrigo Larete

OIC Assistant District Engineer Michael Awa

OIC Construction Section Chief Joel Lumogdang

Project Engineer Harold John Villaver

Quality Assurance Section Chief Jafel Faunillan

Planning and Design Section Chief Josephine Valdez

Maintenance Section Chief Ranulfo Flores

Acting Finance Section Chief Czar Ryan Ubungen.

According to Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano, the Office of the Ombudsman has found “probable cause to file criminal charges in connection with an alleged P96.5 million ghost infrastructure project in Davao, Occidental.”

READ: Marcos to DILG, PNP: Track whereabouts of Sarah Discaya, others

The project was supposedly for the construction of a concrete revetment or retaining wall in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, which was awarded to St. Timothy Construction Corp. on January 22, 2022.

According to the Ombudsman, the project was marked completed on October 2 of the same year, but was never implemented or seen based on government inspection and witness accounts. /mcm

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