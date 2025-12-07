Wilma weakens into LPA; 8K+ evacuees, landslides reported in Cebu

Rockslides have rendered some portions of the Transcentral Highway in Balamban town, western Cebu, unpassable to four-wheeled vehicles. | Photo from Balamban Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Office

CEBU, Philippines — Tropical Depression Wilma on Sunday, December 7, has weakened into a low-pressure area (LPA), but its persistent rains continued to inundate parts of Cebu Province, forcing the evacuation of more than 8,000 residents and triggering landslides that blocked several roads, disaster officials said.

A total of 64 evacuation centers across 14 localities were activated, sheltering around 2,600 families, or 8,062 individuals, according to the latest situational report from the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO).

Meanwhile, another 94 families, or 329 individuals, sought refuge outside government-run facilities as rains persisted despite Wilma’s downgrade to LPA.

READ: Signal no. 1 raised in 17 areas due to TD Wilma

Flooding, landslides block roads

Several municipalities, particularly in the central and northern portions of the province, reported flash floods, rockslides, and landslides as saturated soil gave way after hours of continuous rain.

Floodings have reportedly occurred in the towns of San Fernando, Asturias, and Balamban.

In Alegria, southwestern Cebu, landslides rendered portions of the Polo–Cambunoc road temporarily impassable, while a provincial road linking Barangay Sta. Filomena and Barangay Valencia were placed under a hazard warning, which restricted passage to two-wheeled vehicles.

A minor landslide was likewise reported along Dakong Walog Road on the Compostela side.

Rockslides were also monitored along the Transcentral Highway in Balamban, prompting authorities to advise motorists to drive with caution despite the road remaining passable.

Barili recorded the highest number of incidents, which included collapsed road sections, soil subsidence, and rain-induced landslides in at least seven sitios and barangays such as Luyo, Sta. Ana, Minolos, Maigang, Giloctog, Japitan, and Pancil.

As of Sunday, no weather-related casualties have been reported.

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