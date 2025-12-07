Marcos orders further expansion of West Cebu Industrial Park

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers a speech during the Major Services Officer Candidate Course Joint Graduation Ceremony at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City on Monday, December 1, 2025. — Screengrab from Bongbong Marcos/Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The West Cebu Industrial Park (WCIP) in Balamban, Cebu, is set to be further expanded up to 600 hectares. The expansion order came from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, who did so by designating seven parcels of land to the prime estate.

Under Proclamation No. 1105, issued on Dec. 4 but published in the Official Gazette only on Sunday, Marcos included seven parcels of land with a total area of 69,490 square meters (sqm) located in Barangays Arpili and Buanoy in the WCIP — the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (Peza)-registered special economic zone in Balamban.

The land’s inclusion in the WCIP–Special Economic Zone is subject to the provisions of Republic Act No. 7916, or the Special Economic Zone Act of 1995, as amended by RA No. 8748, its implementing rules and regulations, and Peza Board of Directors Resolution No. 22-117 series of 2022.

In Barangay Arpili, the parcels of land included in the ecozone are covered by land titles Lot 4-A Sk-07-000192, TCT No. 113-2024000343, and Lot 1770 Sk-07-000190, TCT No. 113-2024000072.

Meanwhile, in Barangay Buanoy, the parcels of land are covered by five land titles: Lot 1437-A-2-A-2 Sk-07-000191, TCT No. 113-2014000144; Lot 1437-A-2-B-2 Sk-07-000193, TCT No. 113-2014000351; Lot 1437-A-2-C-2 Sk-07-000191, TCT No. 113-2014000146; Lot 1686 Sk-07-000313, TCT No. 113-2025000701; and Lot 1695 Sk-07-000186, TCT No. 113-2024000260.

READ: Marcos orders expansion of west Cebu ecozone in Balamban

In October 2024, Marcos issued Proclamation 710, designating 19 lots in Barangays Arpili and Buanoy with a combined area of 176,783 sqm as part of the WCIP.

Established in 1992, the West Cebu Industrial Park has played a significant role as a key hub of the Philippines’ shipbuilding industry.

It is operated by Cebu Industrial Park Developers, Inc. (CIPDI), a joint venture between the Aboitiz Group and the Tsuneishi Group of Japan.

READ: Aboitiz InfraCapital unit on expansion mode

The WCIP’s main industrial estate covers 283 hectares. As a special economic zone, its locators receive government tax incentives.

Now a 540-hectare mixed-use development, the ecozone hosts 11 locators from medium to heavy industries, including some of the world’s largest shipbuilding firms, making Balamban the shipbuilding capital of the Philippines. /mcm

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