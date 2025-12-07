Tulfo renews call to lower domestic airfare to boost local tourism

Senator Erwin Tulfo during a press conference on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025. | Noy Morcoso/Inquirer

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Erwin Tulfo has renewed his call to lower domestic airfare to help boost local tourism.

He said the Department of Tourism should intensify efforts for cheaper flights so the Philippines can better compete with neighboring Southeast Asian countries that are seeing surges in international tourist arrivals.

“Our people would rather go to Hong Kong or Taiwan because a one-way ticket to Batanes or a one-way ticket to Tawi-Tawi is more expensive than a round-trip ticket to Hong Kong,” Tulfo said during the recent Senate plenary debates on the proposed 2026 DOT budget.

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His remark stemmed from the Philippines ranking last among Southeast Asian countries in international tourist arrivals.

Citing travel data from January to August 2025 by seasia.stats, Tulfo noted that Malaysia recorded 28.24 million international arrivals, followed by Thailand with 21.88 million, Vietnam with 12.9 million, Singapore with 11.6 million, Indonesia with 10.04 million, and the Philippines with 3.96 million.

“This is the major hindrance to boosting local tourism—the skyrocketing ticket prices. We have beautiful beaches in Basilan, and beautiful beaches in Jolo, Tawi-Tawi, and other parts of the country. We have beautiful scenery in Batanes. Unfortunately, it is too pricey,” he lamented.

The senator also recommended establishing direct flights to the provinces and promoting underrated destinations like Marinduque, among others, alongside lowering domestic airfare.

In response, Sen. Loren Legarda, the sponsor of the 2026 DOT budget, speaking on behalf of the agency, said the DOT “recognizes that high airfares are the key deterrent to travel. They’re working closely with the Department of Transportation, the Civil Aeronautics Board, the DTI, and the PCC (Philippine Competition Commission) to address this.”

Legarda added that consultations are ongoing to finalize a code of conduct for online travel agencies to ensure transparency and fair pricing, aligned with the Internet Transactions Act.

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