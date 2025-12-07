Mayor Cindi: Videoke, karaoke no longer allowed after 10 p.m. in Lapu-Lapu

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MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Videoke and karaoke sessions are now regulated in Lapu-Lapu City.

Mayor Cindi King-Chan announced on Sunday, December 7, that her administration will strictly enforce existing regulations on videoke and karaoke.

“[Hangtud] 10 p.m. ra… ang videoke dinhi sa atong syudad aron di makadisturbo sa mga silingan. Tawag sa 911 para ireklamo ang wa mosunod sa ordinance, (Videoke singing is allowed only until 10 p.m. in our city so that neighbor are not disturbed. Call 911 to report those who do not follow the ordinance),” King-Chan said in an advisory that was posted on her social media page on Sunday, December 7.

READ: Lapu-Lapu mayor: ‘No Christmas party this year’

The mayor used as basis for her order a resolution passed in November 2025 that called for the strict enforcement of four City Ordinances, one of which is Ordinance No. 117-2002.

The ordinance regulates the commercial use and operation of karaoke, videoke, sing-along, minus one, music box and other similar machines.

The same resolution, authored by Councilor Joseph Pangatungan, also called for the imposition of “strict time limits on the use of karaoke machines and outdoor discos to preserve peace and order, protect public health, and maintain the city’s image as a premier tourism destination.”

“Way exempted ani, bisag nindot o yabag pa na og tingog (No one is exempted from this, regardless of singing ability),” King-Chan said.

Her post caught the attention of many. It garnered over 3, 000 reactions and over 700 comments in just two hours from the time of posting.

In the comments section of her post, many asked if the restrictions would apply during the Christmas and New Year’s celebrations when parties are normally held.

Some netizens also requested for the deployment of barangay tanods for night roving to ensure that the city’s policy is implemented.

A netizen asked for the implementation of a curfew in Lapu-Lapu City while another asked for the regulation of the operation of internet cafes which are visited at night by minors who want to play.

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