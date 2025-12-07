COA flags Cebu Province for undistributed, expired welfare goods

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CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Cebu Provincial Government for failing to distribute thousands of welfare goods, including bath soaps and canned beef, some of which have already expired or are nearing expiration.

According to COA’s 2024 Annual Audit Report for Cebu Province, 9,720 bars of bath soap remained in the warehouse, even if the inventory report submitted by the Motor Pool Warehouse inaccurately indicated they had been issued. The bath soaps had already expired on January 1, 2025.

The audit also found that at least 29,120 cans of beef loaf set to expire on November 19, 2025, had not been distributed.

These findings prompted COA, which released its annual report on June 25, 2025, to raise concerns about stock management and the timely distribution of essential goods.

“The failure to distribute these essential supplies before expiration deprives intended recipients of these items,” the COA report noted.

More discrepancies

The audit spotted discrepancies between the inventory records and the subsidiary ledger maintained by the Provincial Accounting Office.

Items no longer listed in the inventory reports — such as sardines, noodles, commercial rice, mineral water, and corned beef — were still recorded in the ledger. In contrast, some items were completely unaccounted for.

A physical inspection conducted by the Audit Team at the DA Compound warehouse on January 22, 2025, confirmed that many goods were missing or misreported.

“The reported balance of welfare goods for distribution amounting to P4,515,472 is unreliable as it remained in the subsidiary ledgers despite being excluded from the inventory report,” the report stated.

COA cited lapses in documentation and accountability as key factors behind the discrepancies.

In some cases, requisition and issue slips (RIS) were prepared but not forwarded promptly to the Provincial Accounting Office for proper recording.

The report also emphasized that a regular physical count of all inventory types was not conducted, contrary to Section 124 of COA Circular No. 2002–2003, which mandates semiannual inventory counts.

READ: COA flags delayed PNP projects worth over P2B

COA recommendation

To address these deficiencies, COA recommended that the Cebu Provincial Government reconcile the subsidiary ledger with the inventory report, prepare the necessary adjusting entries, and explain the reasons why the goods expired.

The audit also called for stricter adherence to regular physical counts and timely submission of the report of the physical count of inventories (RPCI).

The COA further urged the establishment of specialized inventory committees for each type of provincial inventory, including welfare goods, to ensure accountability and prevent delays in distribution.

During the exit conference, the OIC-provincial accountant said the welfare goods are currently recorded under the Welfare Inventory accounts and stored in the warehouse pending distribution.

Adjustments will be made once the RIS are received by the accounting department.

Despite these assurances, the audit team maintained its findings, stressing that “timely distribution of welfare goods is necessary to avoid expiry” and ensure that beneficiaries receive the assistance intended for them.

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