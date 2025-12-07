Cesafi controversy: UCLM appeals forfeiture of high school games

University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue Junior Webmasters | Sugbuanong Kodaker photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) has formally appealed for the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) to reconsider the forfeiture of its games in the Season 25 high school basketball tournament.

UCLM submitted its letter of appeal on Sunday, December 7. This led to the postponement of the scheduled high school semifinals at the Cebu Coliseum.

Cesafi moved the games to Monday, December 8, pending review of the appeal.

UCLM — with the approval of UC Chairman and Cesafi President Atty. Augusto W. Go — called the forfeiture a “grave misinterpretation” of Rule 11.5.

The provision penalizes teams when a player joins outside tournaments, commonly referred to as “ligang labas” or “panalay,” while the Cesafi season is ongoing.

READ: Cesafi shocker: Officials pull UCLM from top seeding in junior semis

Cesafi had announced the forfeiture of seven UCLM games in which player Noe Lingoste appeared.

The ruling diminished the Junior Webmasters’ record from 8–2 to 3–7, pulling them out of top-seed contention down to ninth place in the standings.

UC: Decision ‘unfair’

UCLM argued that the decision was legally flawed, unfairly imposed, and inconsistent with previous interpretations of the same rule.

They urged the Cesafi board to revisit the ruling and strengthen its regulatory framework to prevent what they described as future injustices.

The school also pointed to earlier statements by Cesafi deputy commissioner for legal, lawyer Marven Panares, who had reportedly ruled that no forfeiture would apply if the player in question did not suit up for Cesafi games after the violation.

UCLM noted that this interpretation remained unchallenged until the ruling was released on December 7.

The appeal also raised a concern regarding a possible conflict of interest involving Cesafi deputy commissioner Jesus “Boyet” Velez, one of the signatories to the ruling.

Velez is also the commissioner of the Sacred Heart Ateneo Alumni Basketball Athletic Association (SHAABAA), a separate tournament featuring alumni of Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS–AdC), a Cesafi member school.

UCLM argued that Velez should have abstained from signing the decision due to his dual roles.

The school further criticized what it described as inconsistent application of Rule 11.5.

They claimed that a Cebu Eastern College (CEC) player joined an outside league, while the entire SHS–AdC Magis Eagles roster competed in the Mandaue City Division Meet — both scenarios they believe fall under the same rule. Yet no similar sanctions were imposed.

In conclusion UCLM recommended that the Cesafi board reverse the forfeiture, restore all its wins prior to November 2, amend and modernize Rule 11.5, and establish a clear and consistent sanctioning system to uphold fairness, transparency, and integrity within the league.

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