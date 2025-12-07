Meralco Bolts edge past Macau for third straight win in EASL

Meralco’s Sina Vahedi drives past a defender from Macau Black Bears. | EASL photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Meralco Bolts held off the Macau Black Bears, 93–91, in their rematch to claim their third straight win in the East Asia Super League on Saturday night, December 6, at The Capital Arena in Ilagan City.

Meralco built a 64–44 lead in the third quarter, capped by Chris Newsome’s layup, but Macau stayed within striking distance behind the scoring of Damian Chong Qui, Phoenix Shackelford, and Omari Peek-Green. It was a complete contrast of their lopsided defeat in front of Cebuano fans at the Cebu Coliseum in Meralco’s 92-74 blowout win last November 15.

The Black Bears trimmed the gap to 71–63 heading into the final quarter and kept pushing despite playing with just six men.

Iranian elite guard Sina Vahedi took over down the stretch, scoring 14 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter, including two big threes that kept the Bolts in front.

Macau still had a chance to tie the game with 2.5 seconds left, but Shackelford suffered a huge blunder, overshooting a pass from the baseline inbound meant for 7-foot-6 big man Sam Deguara, sealing the result.

The Bolts also finished with a season-high 31 assists on the night Justin Brownlee made his Meralco and EASL debut. The victory moved Meralco to 3–2, keeping them in second place behind the Taoyuan Pauian Pilots, whom they defeated last month in the same venue.

The Black Bears fell to 0–2 and were swept by the Bolts in their season series. The Black Bears remain winless against the Bolts all-time at 0–3. The Bolts have one more regular-season game left, while the Black Bears still have four to play.

The Electrifying Meralco Bolts

Vahedi earned his second “Player of the Game” nod in just three outings for Meralco. Along with his 23 points, he added five assists and three steals, continuing the form he showed in the latest FIBA qualifying window, where he led Iran with 21 points against Iraq on November 27.

Ismael Romero unloaded a double-double of 24 points, 17 rebounds, with two assists, two steals, and a block. The debuting Brownlee added his own double-double of 12 points, 10 rebounds, plus six assists and one steal. Rondae Hollis-Jefferson finished with 15 points, seven assists, four rebounds, and one block.

It wasn’t just a winning streak for Meralco, but a new franchise best in the EASL. To recall, they debuted in the EASL with only one win. Their next game is on February 11 against the Ryukyu Golden Kings.

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