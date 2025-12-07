Steve Nash Enriquez pours emotions into final UAAP game

Photo caption: Steve Nash Enriquez. | UAAP photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano guard Steve Nash Enriquez left the University Athletic Association of the Philippines spotlight for the last time on Saturday.

Enriquez shared tears and long embraces with his fellow graduating Bulldogs after their 78–73 loss to De La Salle University in the Season 88 Final Four.

Graduating National University (NU) players Jolo Manansala, Jake Figueroa, Gelo Santiago, and Mark Parks also bid farewell to their collegiate careers.

They did not hold back emotions as the Bulldogs fell in a two-game upset series to the fourth-seeded Green Archers.

La Salle vs UP again

READ: Cabañero closes UAAP chapter in heartbreaking Final Four loss

What had been a strong 11–3 elimination run ended in heartbreak at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, recalling NU’s top-seed collapse in Season 76.

La Salle, fueled by Jacob Cortez’s clutch heroics, completed the sweep to secure its third straight finals showdown with the University of the Philippines.

Cortez sank a step-back corner three to give the Archers the lead in the final minute, then followed with a mid-range jumper and key free throws to seal La Salle’s return to the championship stage.

For NU, the defeat represented more than the end of a season. It marked the close of an era.

Minglanilla to Manila

Enriquez, the pride of the town of Minglanilla in south Cebu played 11 minutes in his final game, recording two assists and a point.

His leadership and toughness, however, left an impact far beyond the box score.

Known for his highlight-reel passes, crafty crossovers, and energizing presence on the court, Enriquez helped steady the backcourt throughout the Bulldogs’ resurgence.

He shared the floor with fellow Cebuano Reinhard Jumamoy, who was also visibly emotional after the loss.

Recently, another Cebuano standout, probable “Mythical 5” member Nic Cabañero, also fell to La Salle despite a 24-point effort.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP