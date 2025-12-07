Metro Cebu college league: Talisay, CTU start out with twin wins

Elmar Tuburan (left) of Talisay City College and Kenneth Auxterio of Cebu Technological University-Main | MCCBL photos

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Talisay City College and Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main Campus came out firing on opening day of the Metro Cebu Collegiate Basketball League Saturday, December 6.

Still reeling from the impact of typhoon Tino, the Talisay City College Talisalites delivered two convincing wins to jumpstart their campaign at the Cordova Sports Complex.

They first took down host Cordova Public College in an 82–60 blowout.

Elmar Tuburan, recently honored in his community for rescuing neighbors during the typhoon-triggered flash floods, led the way with 12 points, three rebounds, and an assist.

READ: MCCBL offers small schools with big dreams a top-notch league

Russel Rix Magdalunes chipped in 10 points along with five rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Adrian Gumampong also added 10 points for Talisay.

Rhulyn Rhey Sumalinog paced Cordova with 12 points.

Talisay followed up with a 79–53 rout of St. Cecilia’s College to close out a strong opening day.

CTU Main’s blitz

CTU-Main also made noise with its own pair of wins, defeating Mandaue City College and Cebu Sacred Heart College.

CTU leaned on Mark Anthony Sambrana’s 12 points and seven rebounds to beat Mandaue City College, 77–58, before rolling past Cebu Sacred Heart School, 101–77, behind Kenneth Auxterio’s 26-point outing with three assists, and two rebounds.

Despite taking a loss to Talisay, St. Cecilia’s College bounced back with an 81–76 win over Cordova Public College.

Junrich Caumeran’s 18 points and Joseph Alicaya’s 15 powered the team. Patrick John Dobleros added 17.

Mandaue City College closed its day with a 104–83 victory over Cebu Sacred Heart College.

READ: New Cebu college basketball league debuts on Dec. 6

They rode Jerome Doña’s 24-point performance, and drew support from six rebounds, two steals, a block, and an assist.

John Michael Tillor and John Kenneth Rebutazo added 20 and 16 points. Eljay Abear led Cebu Sacred Heart College with 19 points.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP