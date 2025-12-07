Rowena Guanzon sues individual over viral mall altercation

Former Comelec Commissioner Rowena Guanzon (INQUIRER FILE PHOTO)

MANILA, Philippines – Former Commission on Elections (Comelec) Commissioner Atty. Rowena Guanzon is suing an individual following their altercation at Rockwell Power Plant Mall in Makati on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Their altercation was caught on video, uploaded, and went viral. In the video, Guanzon was seen raising her voice and cursing at an unidentified man and woman in the middle of the mall.

In a video posted on her social media page on Sunday, Guanzon explained her side of the incident, “Nagreklamo po talaga ako sa police and filed a case for unjust vexation and grave oral defamation last night,” she confirmed in her video statement.

(I actually complained to the police and filed a case for unjust vexation and grave oral defamation last night.)

Guanzon said that the argument began when the man commented on her coughing.

“Sabi ba naman niya sa ‘kin sa Rockwell Mall na, “You’re coughing, you should leave the mall, you should stay at home.” Doon yun nagsimula,” Guanzon said.

(He told me at Rockwell Mall, “You’re coughing, you should leave the mall, you should stay at home.” That’s where it all started.)

“Napahiya talaga ako doon sa ginawa ng taong yon. Sabihan ka ba naman, “Don’t you have money to buy a mask?” Bawal pala sa kaniya kahit umubo ka nang minsan kahit nasa Rockwell Mall ka,” she continued.

(I was really embarrassed by what that person did. He told me, “Don’t you have money to buy a mask?” Apparently, it’s not allowed for anyone to caugh, even if you are in Rockwell Mall.)

READ: SC declares null and void Guanzon’s substitution for P3PWD party-list

Guanzon further defended her behavior, saying, “Alam niyo naman ako. Hindi naman ako nagagalit kung hindi talagang sukdulan ang injustice o ang mali diba […] Hindi naman pwedeng palampasin yun yung ‘pag inaalipusta ka na. Dinedefend ko nga ibang tao pag ginaganon sila, sarili ko pa kaya?”

(You know me. I don’t get angry unless the injustice or wrong is extreme, right? You can’t ignore it when you’re being insulted. I defend other people who are in the same situation, what more myself.)

She also said her blood pressure shot up during the incident but has since stabilized.

The Inquirer has reached out to the Makati police for details of the complaint and the identity of the complainee for comment, but they have yet to respond. /gsg

READ: Roque: Guanzon’s dissenting opinion is now but a “scrap of paper”

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP