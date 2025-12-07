17 foreigners nabbed in alleged Pogo hub in Taguig

Composite image of workers for Philippine offshore gaming operators. INQUIRER file and stock photos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police – Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) reported on Sunday about their raid on a suspected Pogo hub in Taguig that led them to arrest 17 foreigners involved in the illegal gambling operation.

The PNP-CIDG arrested the 17 foreigners following a manhunt operation in Upper McKinley Hill, Taguig City, against a Chinese national named “Chao,” who is wanted for stafa.

READ: 8 Chinese arrested as NBI raids Pogo in Davao City subdivision

During Chao’s arrest, the CIDG said the arresting team discovered an ongoing Pogo hub operation posing as an IT solutions and business process outsourcing (BPO) Company, which resulted in the arrest of the 17 foreigners — twelve Chinese, four Malaysian and one Vietnamese.

Meanwhile, 83 Filipinos employed in the same company said that they are victims.

“Allegedly, the company misrepresented itself as a legal entity, they will stand as witnesses on the online illegal gaming operations,” the CIDG said in a statement.

The CIDG said its initial investigation showed that that Pogo company was not included in the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (Pagcor)’s list of authorized or accredited Gaming System Administrators, Gaming Affiliates, Gaming Venue Operators and Pagcor-authorized Special Class BPOs—making it illegal.

With this, the arrested foreigners were charged before the National Prosecution Service with violation of Presidential Decree No. 1602 (Prescribing Stiffer Penalties on Illegal Gambling) in relation to Republic Act No. 10175 (Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012), and Republic Act No. 11934 (Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) Registration Act) pursuant to Executive Order No. 74. /gsg

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