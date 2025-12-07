Taliban bans Pakistan imports; Afghan drug shortage looms

Before the Taliban ban, an estimated 70 percent of medicine in Afghanistan came from Pakistan. | DW photo by Faridullah Khan

A complete import ban on Pakistani medicines into Afghanistan was recently announced by the deputy head of the Taliban-led regime in Kabul.

Abdul Baradar decried the quality of Pakistani medicine as “poor.” Also responsible for economic affairs, he gave Afghan importers three months to settle their debts with Pakistani companies and find new sources of supply.

But over 70% of the medicines used in Afghanistan currently come from Pakistan, said Noorullah Noori, the Taliban’s director general for administrative affairs. Finding new suppliers is easier said than done.

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The the 2,640-kilometer (1,640-mile) border between the two countries has been closed for almost two months due to escalating tensions and repeated fighting.

Islamabad accuses the Taliban of providing protection to militant groups such as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Kabul rejects these accusations. Peace talks mediated by Turkey and Qatar have so far been unsuccessful.

Afghanistan faces shortages of medicine

“Many medications have become scarce,” activist Lina Haidari, based in the Afghan city of Herat, told DW.

“I haven’t been able to find my dermatological ointment, which I used to be able to get easily at pharmacies, anywhere for almost a month. There is a shortage of antibiotics, insulin, and heart medication,” she said.

As a rule, shortages are accompanied by price increases, and local markets are also increasingly selling substandard, expired, or counterfeit medicine.

“It is hard to recognize which medications are real and which are counterfeit,” Haidari said.

More people are now turning to traditional medicine or herbal remedies to treat diseases such as diabetes, putting their lives on the line. And Haidari is not optimistic about the situation improving anytime soon.

Taliban look to India for alternative supplies

Despite numerous reports of supply shortages, Taliban Health Minister Jalal Jalali has claimed that there is “no shortage of medicines” in Afghanistan.

The Islamist regime is now trying to meet demand by sourcing medicines from other countries, such as India. This week, Afghan and Indian companies signed a $100 million contract for the supply of medicines in a ceremony attended by Taliban representatives.

READ: Afghan Taliban criticizes closure of main border crossing with Pakistan

At the same time, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs has confirmed the shipment of 73 tons of life-saving medicines, vaccines, and medical supplies for Kabul to meet the “urgent needs” of the Afghan healthcare system.

This delivery, estimated to comprise three to four truck-loads, is primarily a symbolic gesture for a country with a population of over 40 million.

“Some medicines are in short supply, and prices continue to rise. We are trying to find new suppliers in India, Turkey, or Iran, while at the same time pushing ahead with setting up our own production facilities in the country. But that will take time,” an Afghan pharmaceutical entrepreneur, who wished to remain anonymous, told DW.

Afghans depend on foreign aid

For decades, Afghanistan has produced only a minimal share of its own medicines.

A lack of pharmaceutical infrastructure, a shortage of laboratories, inadequate quality controls, and supply chain problems make the country structurally dependent on imports.

Even before the current crisis, medical care in Afghanistan was poor. Since the Taliban took power in August 2021, however, Afghanistan has seen a massive humanitarian crisis, exacerbated by droughts, floods, and economic collapse.

Afghanistan also remains economically dependent on external aid, most of which has been cut off since 2021, mainly due to the Taliban’s policies as the religious extremists continue the systematic exclusion of women from the health care system, education, and the labor market.

According to the UN, around 23 million people in Afghanistan, or more than half the population, are in need of humanitarian aid.

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