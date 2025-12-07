Cesafi: UC Webmasters nip USC, make fourth straight finals stint

The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters’ Luther Gabriel Leonard makes a tough basket. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters mounted a scintillating fourth-quarter surge to outlast the gritty University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors, 77-61, securing their fourth straight finals appearance in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday, December 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Guided by a veteran core with multiple finals experiences, the Webmasters will now wait to see who emerges between second-seed University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and third-seed Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs, who were still battling as of this writing.

UC’s Luther Gabriel Leonard and Ricofer Sordilla led the charge. Leonard contributed six rebounds, while Sordilla added two rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Read: Cesafi controversy: UCLM appeals forfeiture of high school games

UC leads early by 10 points and never lets up

Maverick Eligoyo chipped in seven points, and Joseph Art Nalos added eight markers off the bench.

For USC, Kyle Maglinte went out with a bang in the team’s final game of the season. He finished with a game-high 21 points, six rebounds, three assists, two steals, and a block. James Paolo Gica and Jhoernel Tangkay also had strong outings, scoring 15 and 14 points, respectively.

UC jumped to an early 10-point lead, 26-16, and carried a 42-35 advantage into halftime.

USC responded in the third quarter with a 10-2 run, fueled by Maglinte, Gica, and Tangkay, briefly taking a 45-44 lead.

No need to use their twice-to-beat advantage

But the Webmasters quickly regained control, outscoring USC, 15-10, down the stretch of the third period to lead 59-55.

UC maintained their momentum into the fourth quarter, stretching the lead to 14 points midway through before closing out the game at 77-61. There was no need to use their twice-to-beat advantage.

The Webmasters dominated inside, outscoring USC 36-20 in the paint and 29-9 in second-chance points. UC’s bench, led by Eligoyo, also outperformed USC’s, 37-21.

USC, meanwhile, held the edge in points off turnovers (14-8) and fastbreak points (16-4).

Read: Cesafi – UC Webmasters finish elims on top after blasting USJ-R

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