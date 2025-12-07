Tropical depression Wilma: Police officer survives car’s fall in Balamban

A black compact car owned and driven by a police officer (left) fell into a ravine after strong water currents along the Transcentral Highway in Balamban town, western Cebu swept it away on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025. Central and northern parts of Cebu experienced bad weather due to Tropical Depression Wilma. | Contributed Photo (left) and DOST-Pagasa illustration

CEBU, Philippines — A police officer suffered injuries early Sunday, December 7, after strong water currents along the Transcentral Highway in Balamban, Cebu Province swept away his car.

The accident happened around 5:30 a.m. in Barangay Cansomoroy, according to a report from the Balamban Police Station.

Police identified the driver as Police Master Sergeant Mohaliden Kamsang Samod, 44, of the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office.

He was driving a black Hyundai Eon city car (or compact car) and was heading east toward Cebu City along Transcentral Highway when the accident occurred.

Slippery roads amid heavy rains from Wilma

Read: Wilma: Live updates

Initial investigation showed that the officer attempted to turn back toward Balamban after encountering strong water flow and a slippery roadway amid heavy rains from Tropical Depression Wilma.

However, the current intensified and abruptly swept the vehicle sideways, causing Samod to lose control.

The car veered off the road and dropped into a ravine estimated to be 20 to 30 feet deep, the police report said.

The damage to the vehicle has yet to be assessed.

Multiple rockslides and landslides

Authorities did not immediately disclose the extent of the officer’s injuries but said he survived the fall and was assisted by responding personnel.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Wilma brought persistent rains in central and northern Cebu, with Balamban reporting multiple incidents of rockslides and landslides.

Read: Over 8,600 stranded passengers in ports due to TD Wilma

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