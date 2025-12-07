Natural disasters rolling across South, Southeast Asia killed 1,812 people

A resident clears sludge from his house following flash floods in the aftermath of cyclone Ditwah, in Wellampitiya on the outskirts of Colombo, Sri Lanka on Friday, December 5, 2025 | Agence France Presse Photo

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – At least 1,812 people have been killed in the natural disasters rolling across Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam over the past two weeks.

Sri Lankan authorities issued fresh landslide warnings on Sunday, December 7, with rains lashing areas already devastated by a powerful cyclone. The death toll rose to 618.

A chain of tropical storms and monsoonal rains has battered Southeast and South Asia, setting off landslides, flooding vast tracts and cutting off communities, from the rainforests of Sumatra to Sri Lanka’s highland plantations.

Read: In numbers: Typhoon Tino’s destruction in Cebu a month after

Monsoon storms, floods, landslides

Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto on Sunday vowed to step up aid, with demonstrators rallying after the country’s death toll surpassed 900.

More than two million people in Sri Lanka – nearly 10 percent of the population – have been affected by last week’s floods and landslides triggered by Cyclone Ditwah, the worst on the island this century.

The Disaster Management Center (DMC) said that monsoon storms were adding more rain and making hillsides unstable.

Helicopters and planes were being used on Sunday to supply communities cut off by landslides in the center of the country.

Read: Wilma: Live updates

Death toll in Sri Lanka now at 618 people

The Sri Lanka Air Force said it had received a planeload of relief supplies from Myanmar on Sunday, the latest batch of foreign aid.

The government has confirmed 618 dead – 464 from the lush tea-growing central region – while 209 people remain unaccounted for.

The number of people in state-run camps had dropped to 100,000 from a peak of 225,000 as floodwaters receded across the island by Sunday, the DMC said.

More than 75,000 homes were damaged, including close to 5,000 that were destroyed, it added.

In Indonesia, President Prabowo on Sunday flew back to Sumatra’s hard-hit Aceh province, with a ministry saying his visit was “to ensure the acceleration of emergency response and recovery in affected areas”.

The Indonesian government has so far shrugged off calls to declare a national disaster, which would free up resources and help government agencies coordinate their response.

916 dead, 274 still missing

The toll in Indonesia on Sunday remained at 916 dead, with 274 still missing.

The president also vowed to “monitor the distribution of aid, the evacuation process of residents, and measures to reopen road access,” the Ministry of the State Secretariat said.

“The government emphasizes that the handling of the floods in Aceh is a national priority and all resources are being mobilized to expedite the recovery of community conditions,” it added in a statement.

Speaking shortly after arriving in the capital Banda Aceh, Prabowo promised that “we will put all our efforts into this, and later we will repair all the bridges, hopefully within one or two weeks.”

Many survivors said their greatest need remained clean drinking water.

‘Disaster tourism’ not enough

Some victims accused the Indonesian leader and other officials of engaging in “disaster tourism” and failing to address the crisis.

“We see that, including Prabowo’s visit in Bireuen today, it seems like a disaster tourism trip,” said Syahrul, a 35-year-old protester in northern Aceh province.

“We don’t need officials to just observe. We need their presence to address the issues faced by the community,” Syahrul told reporters.

Protesters carried placards reading: “The Aceh disaster is not a tourist spot; it’s not enough for Prabowo to just take a stroll.”

In Sri Lanka, the government unveiled a major compensation package on Friday, December 5, to rebuild homes and revive businesses wiped out by the natural disaster, which hit the island as it emerged from its 2022 economic meltdown.

Sri Lanka asks IMF for more on top of USD2.9B bailout loan

A senior official earlier said recovery and reconstruction might cost up to US$7 billion.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Friday it was considering Sri Lanka’s request for an additional US$200 million to help with rebuilding.

The money is on top of the US$347 million tranche due later this month, part of a four-year, US$2.9-billion IMF bailout loan agreed in 2023.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake told parliament on Friday that Sri Lanka’s economy had made a significant recovery but was not strong enough to withstand the latest shock alone. (AFP)

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