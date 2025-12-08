Eala-led SEA Games squad out to finish stronger in Thailand

SEAG-BOUND. The Philippine women’s team is upbeat about the Thailand Southeast Asian Games starting Dec. 9, 2025. From left are Stefi Marithe Aludo, Alexa Joy Milliam, assistant coach Bobie Angelo, head coach Denise Dy, Shaira Hope Rivera and Tennielle Madis, while not in photo is world No. 50 Alexandra Eala. (PNA photo by Jean Malanum)

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine tennis team is bent on improving its performance in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games scheduled Dec. 9 to 20 at the National Tennis Development Center in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, Thailand.

Headlining the women’s lineup is world No. 50 Alexandra Eala, joined by three-time SEA Games veteran Shaira Hope Rivera, and newcomers Tennielle Madis, Stefi Marithe Aludo and Alexa Joy Milliam.

All eyes will be on Eala, who etched her name in history as the first Filipino to win a Grand Slam match in the Open era when she scored a 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13-11) victory over 14th seed Clara Tauson of Denmark in the US Open first round in New York in August.

READ: Jay Bryan Baricuatro boosts PH boxing team for SEA Games

As a wild card, she reached the Miami Open semifinals after defeating three Grand Slam champions — French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in the second round, reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys in the third round and five-time Grand Slam champion Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals.

She and later clinched her first Women’s Tennis Association title at the Guadalajara 125 in September.

Women’s head coach Denise Dy said Eala’s presence greatly boosts the team’s medal chances.

READ: Solis upbeat on Cebuano lifters’ medal chances at SEA Games

“Having a player of that caliber is exciting. She’s a strong contender for gold, and our team is competitive,” Dy said.

Madis, fresh from sweeping the ITF J30 Manila leg, said she is excited about her SEA Games debut.

“I know the tough challenge ahead and as a first-timer, I know that I have to be both physically and mentally strong to beat my opponents,” Madis said after her win at Rizal Memorial Tennis Center in Manila on Sunday.

READ: SEA Games: Philippines off to rousing start in baseball

Madis has been on a roll this year, winning the Philippine Columbian Association Open, Gentry Open, and Olivarez Cup singles titles, plus multiple doubles crowns with Aludo.

Host Thailand will be led by Mai Sawangkaew and Ruangkhaw Thararudee; Indonesia has defending singles champion Madelyn Nugroho and Janice Chen; while Vietnam will be bannered by Savannah Ly Nguyen, a bronze medalist in 2023 Cambodia.

Meanwhile, the Philippine men’s team, coached by former Davis Cupper Joseph Lizardo, has reigning doubles champions Ruben Gonzales and Francis Casey Alcantara, seasoned players Jed Olivarez and Alberto Lim Jr., and rookie Arthur Craig Pantino.

The same team competed at the Davis Cup Asia-Oceania zone qualifier last July in Malaysia where the Philippines was promoted to Group 3 for sweeping all four matches, including a 2-0 win over Kyrgyzstan in their playoff tie. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP