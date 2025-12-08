Dec. 8, a holiday: Additional pay for those who report for work today

MANILA, Philippines – Private sector employees who report for work on Monday (Dec. 8), declared a special non-working day in observance of the Feast of the Immaculate Conception, are entitled to receive additional pay, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said.

In Labor Advisory No. 17, DOLE said employees who work on the special day must be paid 130 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours (Basic wage × 130%).

READ: LIST: December 2025 holidays and pay rules

‘No work, no pay’ rules apply

Those who do not report for work will follow the “no work, no pay” rule unless their company has a policy granting payment on special days.

Workers who render overtime should receive an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate for the hours worked beyond eight.

If an employee works on the special day and it falls on their scheduled rest day, they are entitled to 150 percent of their basic wage for the first eight hours (Basic wage × 150%).

READ: LIST: 2026 regular holidays, special non-working days

Overtime

Overtime during a rest day will be paid at an additional 30 percent of the hourly rate (Hourly rate × 150% × 130% × number of hours worked).

December 8 of every year is a special nonworking holiday in the entire country to commemorate the Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary, the principal patroness of the Philippines, according to Republic Act 10966 signed on Dec. 28, 2017. (PNA)

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