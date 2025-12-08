Cesafi: UV fends off late BC surge to return to Men’s Finals

UV and BC players in action. | CDN photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers and the Benedicto College (BC) Cheetahs added another intense chapter to their budding rivalry after a hard-fought Cesafi Season 25 Final Four clash on Sunday, December 7, at the Cebu Coliseum.

UV escaped with a 70-66 win, taking the season series 2-1 — all tightly contested — to advance to the Cesafi men’s basketball finals. The Green Lancers will face their long-time rivals, the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters, marking their fourth straight finals meeting.

The victory didn’t come easy. UV once led by 19 points, 37-18, in the first half, but the Cheetahs refused to fold. BC stormed back in the third quarter behind the collective efforts of John Carlo Sabroso, AJ Tolipas, Kenneth Babalcon, Den Rick Orgong, Serge Gabines, and Jhohn Loufred Diamante, who capped the period with a layup that trimmed the deficit to 54-49.

READ: Cesafi: UV, Benedicto set for fiery Final Four showdown

BC stayed within striking distance in the final quarter. Down 64-55 with six minutes to go after a basket by eventual Player of the Game AJ Sacayan, the Cheetahs answered with a six-point burst from big man Nichol Cabanero and Diamante to cut it to 64-61.

UV steadied the ship with timely hits, including a layup by PJ Taliman that restored a five-point cushion, 66-61, with 2:50 left. BC again charged back as Diamante scored four straight points to pull them within two, 66-64, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

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But Taliman delivered a clutch jumper for a 68-64 lead, and Sacayan sealed the deal with a pull-up jumper in the final 22 seconds. Diamante added a last-second layup before UV called a timeout to secure the ball and close out the win.

Sacayan led UV with 16 points, two assists, two steals, and a rebound. Kent Ivo Salarda added 15 points, five rebounds, an assist, and a steal. Karl Hyden Cabulao chipped in 13 points and five boards.

READ: CESAFI: UC beats UV but narrowly misses Final Four; CEC takes last spot

For Benedicto College, Cabanero posted a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Gabines added 13 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks, and two assists, while Diamante contributed 12 points.

Cesafi deputy commissioner Danny Duran said the league will announce the schedule of the Best-of-Three men’s finals series soon as they continue to adjust to changes in the high school division Final Four, which tips off Monday, December 8.

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