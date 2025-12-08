Pasko sa Bogo opens for earthquake victims

Bogohanons gather at their public plaza on Sunday for the official lighting of their city’s Christmas tree. | Mayel Martinez FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Hoping to give their constituents a sense of “normalcy” this holiday season, the Bogo City government reopened its Children’s Playground on Sunday, December 7, and offered a lot of fun and prizes for the children.

Later in the day, Mayor Mayel Martinez also led the official lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and the opening of its night market.

| Mayel Martinez FB

“Despite having to focus on recovery and rebuilding efforts the past two months, we also want to make sure nga joyful ang Pasko sa pamilyang Bogohanon,” Martinez said in an advisory.

Bogo City was the epicenter of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that rocked Cebu on September 30.

The Bogo City Kids Playground. | Mayel Martinez FB

Martinez already signed an executive order that will provide the framework for the city’s post-disaster recovery, rehabilitation, and long-term resilience plans.

While they work to recover from the devastation caused by the earthquake, Martinez said her administration also wanted to give her constituents “something decent” to make sure that they continue to feel the true spirit of Christmas.

“My prayer is that 2026 will be a much better year for all of us,” Martinez said.

On Sunday afternoon, the Bogo City government reopened its Kids Playground. This was followed by the opening of its night market and the official lighting of the Christmas tree that was located at the Bogo City Public Plaza.

“Karong Christmas Season, gipaninguhaan nato sa atuang dakbayan nga mahatagan ang mga bata ug bisan man lang dyutay nga sense of normalcy pinaagi sa atuang pag-abli sa Christmas Lights para nila ug sa susamang adlaw, mao usab ang atuang opisyal nga Re-Opening sa City of Bogo Children’s Playground,” the city government said.

(This Christmas season, our city tried our best to give the children even just a small sense of normalcy by opening our Christmas Lights for them and in the same day, it is also our official re-opening of the City of Bogo’s Children’s Playground.)

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