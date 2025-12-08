ICC warrant vs Bato dela Rosa already out, Harry Roque claims

Former Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque —SCREENGRAB FROM HARRY ROQUE’S FACEBOOK LIVESTREAM

MANILA, Philippines — The International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant of arrest against Senator Bato dela Rosa is already out. This is according to the former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque on Sunday.

The information was revealed by Roque on the same day that he announced that he submitted a letter to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to reject the Philippine government’s request for a red notice against him.

READ: Harry Roque giingnan sa Team Duterte: Hunonga na ang pag-papel sa ICC

Huwag ka pakidnap! – Roque

Roque posted on his Facebook page: “Sen. Bato, your warrant of arrest is out! H[u]wag ka pa-kidnap! Insist that you have the right to be brought be[f]ore a Philippine Court first!”

(Sen. Bato, your warrant of arrest is out! Don’t let yourself be kidnapped! Insist that you have the right to be brought before a Philippine court first.)

READ: Dela Rosa jokes about breaking Lacson’s record for hiding

However, it should be noted that the former government official did not reveal the source of his information nor explain how he knew the warrant had already been issued.

INQUIRER has already asked the Department of Justice for a confirmation, but has yet to receive a response as of writing.

Remulla on ICC arrest warrant

It was in November when Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla first revealed that the ICC has already issued an arrest warrant against Dela Rosa for his involvement in former President Rodrigo Duterte’s bloody campaign against illegal drugs.

Since the Ombudsman revealed the warrant’s existence, Dela Rosa has not shown up at the Senate.

Dela Rosa then submitted a “very urgent motion” before the Supreme Court to compel the Ombudsman to produce the warrant, but was eventually rejected by the High Court.

READ: SC rejects Dela Rosa plea seeking copy of ICC ‘arrest warrant’

No official government declaration

Meanwhile, the Office of the Solicitor General said dela Rosa’s fears of arrest said Dela Rosa’s are “not commensurate with established facts” as there is no official government declaration on the existence of an ICC warrant.

READ: SolGen tells Supreme Court: Dela Rosa’s arrest fears are ‘speculative’

Dela Rosa’s involvement in Duterte’s drug war stems from his time as Philippine National Police chief where he served as the alleged “architect” of the brutal campaign—resulting in the death of thousands of drug suspects.

The said campaign, dubbed as Oplan Tokhang, left at least 6,000 people dead based on government records—but human rights groups have pegged the total deaths to around 30,000. /cb

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