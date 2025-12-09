Tourism workers affected by northern Cebu quake get financial aid

A total of 1,794 tourism workers from northern Cebu received cash aid from the government. | Photo from DSWD Central Visayas

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Nearly 2,000 tourism workers from northern Cebu, whose lives were affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake, have received financial assistance from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

Through the agency’s Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program, each beneficiary received ₱10,125 to make up for lost income following the quake on September 30, 2025.

READ: Cebu remains safe, open for tourists after earthquake — DOT

Emergency cash assistance

DSWD-7 Director Shalaine Marie Lucero said that the tourism sector was one of the most hard hit by the calamity and that immediate financial assistance was necessary for recovery.

“It is important to emphasize that workers in the tourism industry across northern Cebu have been among the most severely affected by the earthquake,” she said.

“This emergency cash assistance offers them a vital boost, a firm first step toward rebuilding their livelihoods, restoring hope, and helping our communities rise together from this disaster,” she added.

READ: CDN coverage: Cebu earthquake

Beneficiaries

A total of 1,794 beneficiaries came from seven municipalities and one city: San Remigio (439), Medellin (381), Daanbantayan (393), Santa Fe (97), Bantayan (83), Tabuelan (19), Borbon (26), and Bogo City (356).

According to the DSWD, a total of ₱18,164,250 was distributed for the affected workers.

READ: Cebu earthquake: DOT extends aid to affected tourism workers, travelers

Impact on tourism industry

The ECT payout, in partnership with the Department of Tourism (DOT), was done to ease the financial burden of the workers as rehabilitation in the north continues.

The DOT Region 7 previously reported more than 4,000 tourism workers affected in northern Cebu after several establishments had to pause or close operations following the earthquake.

READ: 23 hurt in magnitude 7.5 Japan earthquake

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