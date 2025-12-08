Naga City, Cebu drug bust nets P1.2M shabu, 1 nabbed

| PDEA-7 photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Suspected shabu worth P1.2 million were confiscated in simultaneous anti-drug operations in Naga City, Cebu on Sunday, December 7.

Law enforcers also arrested one of the two men said to responsible for the distribution of illegal drugs in their respective areas.

Authorities arrested a certain Jojo, a 60-year-old resident of Purok Sagay, Sitio Kalubihan in Brgy. Tuyan.

Personnel of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office, in coordination with Naga City police, served a search warrant at his residence at around 7:32 a.m. on Sunday.

The search led to Jojo’s arrest and the recovery of 100.2 grams of suspected shabu worth at least P681,360; a cellular phone; and drug paraphernalia.

At about the same time, another search warrant was also served in Purok Centro 2 in Brgy. Langtad which led to the recovery of 80 grams of suspected shabu worth P544,000.

However, the subject of the operation, who was identified as “Makmak,” managed to escape.

According to PDEA-7, the two suspects source their shabu from the same supplier. Both men were placed under surveillance for three weeks prior to the issuance of a search warrant.

PDEA-7 investigation showed that the two were able to dispose 50 to 100 grams of shabu per week.

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