Truck falls off cliff in Oslob, Cebu, trees stop fall, save driver

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A bunch of small trees helped save the driver and a truck helper of a 10-wheeler truck that fell off a 30 foot-cliff on the national highway of Barangay Calumpang, Oslob town on Sunday afternoon, December 7, 2025.

This was after the driver lost control of the vehicle as it was towed by another truck while they were negotiating a curved portion of the road.

READ: Tropical depression Wilma: Police officer survives car’s fall in Balamban

Driver, helper not hurt

The driver of the truck, a wing van, who was identified as Noel Donday of legal age, and his truck helper were not hurt in the accident.

Donday, who is from Zamboanguita, Negros Oriental, managed to safely get out of the truck after the fall.

Truck conked out

According to the initial investigation of the police, the truck was full of junk food weighing 1,500 kilograms and that it conked out in the town’s Barangay Gawe.

READ: Cebu City: Rider dies, another injured after motorcycle falls off cliff

Hoping to get to an area with a mechanic, the driver had his truck towed by another truck.

Truck falls off cliff

But as they negotiated a curved portion of the road also in Barangay Gawe, the driver of the towed truck lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overshoot the road and fall on cliff at the side of the road.

Authorities estimated the cliff to be 30 feet deep.

READ: Motorcycle falls off cliff in Bohol: 1 dead, 1 hurt

Trees stop fall

It could have been worse if the truck fell to the bottom of the cliff, but, fortunately, a bunch of small trees about 10 feet below the side of the road helped stop the fall of the truck. This also helped the driver and his truck helper to safely get out of the truck.

Oslob is municipality of the province of Cebu which is 116 kilometers south of Cebu City.

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