Mactan Airport launches 3 new direct routes

A passenger aircraft sits at the tarmac of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s second busiest gateway has started catering direct flights to three new international destinations.

Airport officials at the Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA) officially welcomed three new routes during the first week of December.

With this addition, MCIA now serves a total of 19 international destinations.

READ: Mactan Airport returns to normal after runway checks affected 31 flights

These new routes effectively connect Cebu to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia; Hanoi in Vietnam; and Brisbane in Australia.

Cebu to Kuala Lumpur flights, operated by budget carrier Firefly Airlines, will operate five times weekly. Vietnam’s flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, will be flying its Cebu-Hanoi routes thrice weekly.

Jetstar Airways, on the other hand, will operate direct flights between the Queen City of the South and Brisbane three times weekly — the first direct connection between Cebu and Australia.

READ: MCIA announces new direct flights from Cebu to Guam

But the Australian budget carrier plans to increase its frequency to four times weekly beginning February 1, 2026 until end of March 2026, according to airport officials.

“Opening direct flights to Brisbane is a historic achievement for MCIA. This connection not only gives travelers more options but also positions Cebu as a key gateway to Australia,” said Athanasios Titonis, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Aboitiz InfraCapital Cebu Airport Corporation.

READ: Mactan-Cebu International Airport deemed best in its class

The additional direct flights also meant connecting more people and destinations, said Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority General Manager and CEO Julius G. Neri Jr.

“We are proud to offer this new level of connectivity and to support Cebu’s growing role in international tourism,” Neri said.

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