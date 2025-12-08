Central Visayas police intensify operations for ‘Ligtas Paskuhan 2025’

On December 5, officials of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) met with members of the Coalition of Force Multipliers to discuss deployment plans as part of the preparations for the holiday season. | Photo courtesy of CCPO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police units across Central Visayas have been placed on heightened security posture as the Philippine National Police (PNP) implements “Ligtas Paskuhan 2025,” a nationwide campaign aimed at securing the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) said increased police visibility, patrols, and checkpoints have been activated across the region.

PRO-7 Director Police Brigadier General Redrico Maranan said police deployments will focus on preventing crimes typically associated with the holiday rush, including theft, robbery, and traffic-related incidents.

READ: Holiday safety tips for a worry-free Christmas

He said no specific threat has been monitored so far, but police units are maintaining maximum alertness throughout the holiday season.

Police presence intensified

Police presence has been intensified in high-traffic and crowded areas, including transport terminals, airports, seaports, churches, commercial centers, public markets, and major highways.

Checkpoints, foot patrols, and mobile patrols have also been increased to deter criminal activity.

With the expected surge of travelers and returning overseas Filipino workers (OFW), police assistance desks have also been set up at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), seaports, and major bus terminals to respond to emergencies, crowd management concerns, and lost-and-found cases.

As part of the New Year preparations, PRO-7 has also ordered the strict enforcement of regulations on firecrackers and pyrotechnics use.

The regional police said a ban on indiscriminate firing will be implemented, with coordination also ongoing with the local government units to regulate designated firecracker zones.

Deployment across Cebu City

In Cebu City, the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) said it has aligned its deployment plans with “Ligtas Paskuhan 2025,” focusing on churches and other high-density locations.

Police personnel will be stationed in more than 30 churches across Cebu City during the Christmas season.

CCPO said the deployment is supported by force multiplier groups to reinforce security coverage, particularly during religious gatherings and peak holiday activities. These personnel will assist in crowd control, monitoring, and emergency response.

As of this writing, police coordination meetings are ongoing to finalize deployment numbers, operational strategies, and inter-agency arrangements for the holiday season.

Officials said these discussions cover manpower distribution, response protocols, and coordination with other stakeholders.

Authorities said the “Ligtas Paskuhan 2025” operations will remain in effect until after the New Year, with police units instructed to sustain visibility and rapid response capabilities throughout the holiday season.

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