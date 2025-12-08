Cebu gaff attack: 2 men slashed in neck, seriously hurt

This is the gaff used in the attack in Malabuyoc against 2 men early this morning. | Malabuyoc Police Station via Futch Anthony Inso

CEBU CITY, Philippines – An unintentional bump while dancing during a live band activity in Barangay Tolosa, Malabuyoc town in southern Cebu, ended with two men being slashed in the neck and chest with a gaff.

These two victims were rushed to the hospital where they were in critical condition with slash wounds in their throats.

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The attack happened early this morning, December 8 — a few minutes after midnight — at 12:05 a.m.

The victims were identified as Junnie Pajuay, 25 years old, a resident of the Barangay Tolosa, and Manolito Del Rio, 43 years old, a widower, a resident of Sitio Tambis, Brgy. Umapad in Mandaue City. Both are jeepney drivers.

Meanwhile, the assailants, who were found out later to be brothers, fled after the slashing attack.

They were identified as Richard Mejellano, 25, and Ronald Mejellano, 28. Both are residents of Barangay Lipanto in Alegria town in southern Cebu.

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Based on the investigation of the Malabuyoc Police Station, the attack was reported to them at 4:15 a.m. by the village chief of Brgy. Tolosa.

The attack happened during the live band activity, which was in line with the annual fiesta celebration of the barangay.

The assailants allegedly got mad at the victims, who unintentionally bumped them while the latter were dancing.

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After this, the assailants suddenly slashed at the victims using a cockfighting gaff. The victim Pajuay suffered a slash wound in his throat while Del Rio got a slash wound in his throat and right chest.

The victims were immediately rushed to Malabuyoc District Hospital for medical treatment, but were transferred to Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for further treatment.

The assailants immediately fled after the attack. Police later conducted a manhunt operation to arrest the suspect.

As of this morning, according to the Malabuyoc Police Station desk officer, that the elder brother Ronald Mejellano was arrested in his home in Alegria.

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