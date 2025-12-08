Naga City, Cebu police nab suspect in daytime motorcycle theft

A 22-year-old man was arrested by Naga City police for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Brgy. Balirong on Sunday, December 7. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly stealing a motorcycle in Brgy. Balirong, Naga City, Cebu, on Sunday morning, December 7.

Leoncio Tolentino, 59, said he parked his motorcycle while he bought cigarettes. When he came back, his motorcycle was already gone.

The alleged theft reportedly happened at around 9:50 a.m., Naga City police said.

READ: Man mistaken for snatcher in Cebu City ‘just borrowed motorcycle’?

Bacus, a resident of Brgy. Lutac, reported the incident to the Naga City Police Station. He managed to identify the thief, who was identified as Jeremy Cantos, when he was shown photos from the rogues gallery.

Authorities also saw Cantos, 22, standing near Bacus’ motorcycle, shortly before it went missing, from cctv footage.

Hot pursuit

In response to Bacus’ report, Naga City police conducted a hot pursuit operation which led to the arrest of Cantos, a resident of Sitio Bontoran, Brgy. Alpaco.

Cantos was arrested at around 1:30 p.m. of the same day in his residence in Sitio Bontoran.

Police recovered the stolen motorcycle and a second motorcycle believed to have also been stolen by the suspect.

Authorities said Cantos is now detained at the custodial facility of the Naga City Police Station while a complaint for the violation the New Anti-Carnapping Act of 2016 is being prepared for filing against him.

Investigation is also ongoing to determine Cantos’ possible involvement in other motorcycle thefts in their area.

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