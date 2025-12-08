Janet Napoles found guilty in six counts of malversation

INQUIRER FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — Janet Lim Napoles, the alleged mastermind behind the pork barrel scam, has been found guilty in six separate malversation cases involving the unlawful use of the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) of former Benguet Rep. Samuel Dangwa.

In a 165-page decision dated December 5 but released on Sunday, the Sandiganbayan Special Division convicted Napoles and 10 other individuals of malversation of public funds, with the total PDAF involved amounting to P92.103 million from 2007 to 2010.

Napoles was found guilty in all six malversation cases, with two counts carrying the maximum penalty of reclusion perpetua (20 years and 1 day up to 40 years), while the remaining four counts carry prison terms ranging from six years and one month to 17 years, four months, and one day.

The court found that Napoles, through several non-government organizations she controlled, took possession of millions in PDAF funds intended for livelihood and development projects in Benguet and other areas. The NGOs include:

Countrywide Agri and Rural Economic Development Foundation, Inc. (CARED)

Peoples Organization for Progress and Development Foundation, Inc. (POPDFI)

Social Development Program for Farmers Foundation, Inc. (SDPFFI)

Other entities

The projects were either fictitious or never implemented.

Other co-accused found guilty in the malversation cases include CARED president Mylene Tagayon Encarnacion (two counts), Dennis Lacson Cunanan (three counts), Ma. Rosalinda Masocsoc Lacsamana (one count), Gondelina Guadalupe Amata (one count), and Erwin Cagas Dangwa (one count). They were also ordered to pay fines and return the misappropriated public funds.

Napoles was likewise convicted in six separate graft cases, making her the only individual found guilty in a total of 12 graft and malversation cases.

Meanwhile, the Sandiganbayan cleared the following individuals of both graft and malversation after the prosecution failed to prove their guilt beyond a reasonable doubt:

Mario Loquellano Relampagos

Rosario Salamida Nufiez

Lalaine Narag Paule

Marilou Dialino Bare

Marivic Villaluz Jover

Rhodora Bulatao Mendoza

Victor Roman Cojamco Caca

Maria Ninez Paredes Guafiizo

Gregoria Garcia Buenaventura

Chita Chua Jalandoni

Sofia Daing Cruz

Filipina Tolentino Rodriguez

Ofelia Elento Ordonez

Evelyn Ditchon De Leon

Nitz Tuangco Cabilao

The following six individuals, who were not arraigned and remain at-large, were not placed under the court’s jurisdiction; their cases are archived and may be revived upon arrest or voluntary surrender:

Carlos Lozada

Antonio Yrigon Ortiz

Alan Alunan Javellana

Ma. Julie Asor Villaralvo-Johnson

John Raymund Sales De Asis

John Bernardo

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