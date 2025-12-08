Gasoline prices up P1.20/liter as diesel, kerosene prices stay the same

Motorists refuel at a gas station in Paco, Manila. Gasoline prices are set to go up anew on Dec 9, 2025. INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines – Motorists are set to pay more for gasoline on Tuesday while diesel and kerosene prices stay the same.

Gasoline prices will go up by P1.20 per liter effective 6 a.m. on December 9, 2025. This is according to Seaoil Philippines, who announced that they would raise gasoline prices by that much.

READ: Fuel prices rising, gasoline by about P1.30 per liter

The advisory applies to Seaoil stations nationwide, excluding areas where pricing is regulated.

Last week, Jetti petroleum president Leo Bellas Bellas said geopolitical tensions had kept premiums and freight rates elevated. In turn, this kept diesel prices high despite a week-on-week drop in Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) diesel averages.

READ: Mixed fuel price adjustments expected next week

The middle distillate market also softened on improved supply outlook amid prospects of a Russia-Ukraine peace deal and expectations of higher exports from China.

Asian gasoline prices, however, remain firm due to tight supply and robust regional demand, with exports from China and South Korea staying low. INQ

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