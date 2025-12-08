1,000 overseas Filipino workers receive mentorship in business

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, and attendees of the BalikBayan Summit 2025 pose for a group photo during the event held at SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City on Dec. 6, 2025. | Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — Business experts provided mentorship on starting successful enterprises and building sustainable livelihoods in the Philippines to least 1,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) attended Go Negosyo’s BalikBayan Summit 2025.

With the theme “Balik-Bayan, Balik-Negosyo: Investing at Home, Connecting to Asean,” the event took place on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City.

The event served as a prelude to the Philippines’ hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit and Related Summits in 2026.

In his speech, Go Negosyo founder and Asean Business Advisory Council chairman Joey Concepcion acknowledged the sacrifices of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) for their families and the country.

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Business knowledge sharing

“I would like to thank all of you for making such a huge sacrifice. I know you work overseas to give your families a better life, and that is why we have been holding this event for the past 15 years,” he said.

“I know you have left your children behind, moving abroad just so they can have better schools and a better life. That is an incredibly hard sacrifice, and I truly admire all of you,” he added.

Concepcion also expressed hope that the Philippines will be seen as a country where foreign investors can prosper, despite issues of government corruption, during the Asean activities.

“Under the leadership of President [Ferdinand] Marcos Jr., we envision a brighter and more prosperous economy. This will happen next year, so we cannot repeat past mistakes,” he said.

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Support for returning OFWs

“This is our golden opportunity to reimagine the Philippines. Filipinos like you are working hard to provide your families with better lives and education, and this is exactly what we aim to support,” he added.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, whom Concepcion described as “a very simple woman,” and Trade and Industry Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque also attended he event.

“She [Araneta-Marcos] is very simple and comfortable, with no makeup,” he said.

“I truly admire her passion for helping people like you, who are working and living abroad just to sustain your children’s education. That means a lot,” Concepcion added.

The annual event gathers OFWs and entrepreneurs to share knowledge and inspiration for successful business ventures.

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