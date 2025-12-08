NPA claims responsibility for attacks that killed 2

The New People’s Army claimed responsibility for attacks that killed a civilian and a policeman. | CDN Digital infographic

BACOLOD CITY — The New People’s Army (NPA) on Monday claimed responsibility for the killing of a policeman and a civilian in Calatrava, Negros Occidental.

A unit of the Roselyn Jean Pelle Command (RJPC) launched what it described as a “punitive action” against Mando Ugdiman, 58, in Sitio Tagda, Barangay Dolis, Calatrava on Sunday.

Ka Cecil Estrella, spokesperson of the NPA’s Northern Negros Front confirmed the report.

Estrella alleged that Ugdiman had been acting as a military informant.

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Ugdima, Estrella said, served as a guide in the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) combat operations.

He also conducted surveillance and coercion activities against civilians suspected of links to the NPA.

Estrella said they recovered a .45-caliber pistol, ammunition, and other alleged war materials from Ugdiman.

As the unit withdrew, it passed by a house in Purok 5, Barangay Lagaan, where three members of the 1st Negros Occidental Provincial Mobile Force Company, who were in civilian clothes, reportedly stayed.

Fiery exchange

According to Estrella, the NPA initially attempted to “neutralize and calm” the individuals, believing they were civilians, when the policemen suddenly opened fire. The NPA fighters returned fire.

Police Senior Master Sergeant Rommel Aguilar was killed in the exchange, while the two other officers fled in different directions, Estrella said.

Recovered from Aguilar were his service firearm, a 9mm pistol, and several rounds of ammunition, the NPA spokesperson added.

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