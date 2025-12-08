Magis Eagles escape Junior Wildcats, eye 5th Cesafi title

Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles players and coaching staff sing their school hymn. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four-time defending champions Sacred Heart School–Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, survived a tense final four duel with the Cebu Institute of Technology–University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats on Monday, December 8.

The Magis Eagles won the game at the Cebu Coliseum by a score of 66-62.

They are now headed to their fifth straight finals appearance. They await the winner in the other semifinals between the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters and the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons.

READ: Magis Eagles in final 4 again, coach lauds team’s discipline

4th quarter surge

SHS-AdC had to climb out of an early hole after falling behind by 11, 15-26.

They trailed for most of the game until midway through the fourth quarter, when Iven Hoffer Cardinas and Benj Anthony Chua helped cut down the deficit to one, 44-45, with 6:52 remaining.

CIT-U’s Wenceslao Dabalos briefly kept his team ahead, 47-44. But the Magis Eagles answered with a crucial 9-2 run.

Henry Kristoffer Suico, who had been quiet for three quarters, came alive with six straight points to put SHS-AdC in front, 55-47.

The Junior Wildcats, however, refused to fade. They rallied behind Keif Russel Suarez, who scored their last nine points to cut the lead to 64-62 with 20 seconds left.

READ: SHS-AdC Magis Eagles soar past CEC, secure twice-to-beat edge

Sealing the win

Forced to foul, CIT-U watched the game slip away as Lian Kent Basa calmly sank two free throws that shut the door for good.

Basa and Cardinas led the defending champions with 18 points each.

Cardinas added nine rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. Basa, meanwhile chipped in six boards, five assists, and two steals.

Chua contributed 12 points and seven rebounds and Suico finished with eight points—all in the clutch—plus nine rebounds and three assists.

Suarez topped CIT-U with 15 points, most of them in crunch time, along with five rebounds and two assists.

Jero Rosellosa added a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds, plus four assists, three steals, and two blocks.

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