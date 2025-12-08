Mandaue law enforcers learn stress management

Philippine National Police and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology personnel attend a seminar on stress management and resilience | CDN Digital photo by Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City government inaugurated a series of stress management seminars for law enforcers on Friday, December 5.

The city government with its Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office (SAMHSO) organized the event.

They named the initiative Mental Health Session with Law Enforcement: A Stress Management and Resilience Seminar.

Organizers offered the program to help law enforcers understand and develop healthier ways of managing their stressors.

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Niño Krisbayani Dargantes, officer-in-charge of SAMHSO, said the activity focused on identifying the challenges faced by law enforcers.

It also provided them with guidance toward solutions, particularly managing stress and emotions.

‘Law enforcers are human’

“Atoang law enforcers frontliners baya ni. Mura ato ba ihumanize ang atong law enforcers kay strong baya atong tan-aw nila, which is unfair sad sa ila kay tao sad baya sila [naay emotions],” said Dargantes.

(Our law enforcers, we must remember, are frontliners. We must humanize them. We view them as strong, which is unfair, because they are also people who have emotions).

Dargantes explained that unmanaged stress can affect the communities law enforcers serve, making it essential to equip them with coping skills.

He added that Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano has strengthened the city’s mental health programs. The mayor hired additional psychometricians and assigned a psychologist to SAMHSO.

According to him, the mayor believes that strong mental health among constituents contributes to a stronger city.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) attended Friday’s session.

Monthly sessions will be held with BJMP staff, especially those assigned to Mandaue but who reside outside the city, as this situation adds to their stress.

The next session will also include the Bureau of Fire Protection.

Dargantes said the activity continues to grow with new participants.

City Councilor Kevin Cabahug, health committee chairman who attended the launch, said the program reflected the strong health advocacy of the city and Mayor Ouano.

Cabahug said this is the first initiative in Mandaue that prioritizes the mental health of law enforcers.

He noted that while law enforcers are expected to be physically fit, they must also be mentally prepared.

He said the program encourages participants to conduct self-checks, self-assessments, and adopt healthier coping mechanisms.

“Dapat, atoang law enforcers, physically and mentally fit. As we all know, ang law enforcement usa sa bug-at nga trabaho ug responsibilidad, peace and order gyud na ilang gi-maintain. Of course, dapat naa sab mo-check nila, kumusta man sila, ” said Cabahug.

(Our law enforcers must be physically and mentally fit. As we all know, law enforcement is heavy work. Law enfocers maintain peace and order. Of courses there should be people who check on them, who as how they are).

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