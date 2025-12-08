Police to issue gun ownership licenses in 2-day mall caravan

Infographic about firearms registration and licensing | CCPO

CITY, Philippines — The Philippine National Police–Firearms and Explosives Office (PNP-FEO), in coordination with the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) will issue licenses for gun ownership and possession in a two-day caravan.

The police will administer a one-stop shop in a city mall on December 9 and 10 where any interested person may obtain a License to Own and Possess Firearms (LTOPF).

According to Police Lieutenant Rosalina Manila, deputy chief of the Police Community Relations unit of CCPO, registration at a mall along A. Soriano Avenue in Cebu City will start at 7:30 a.m.

Processing officially begins at 10:30 a.m.

The activity enables applicants to complete their transactions in one venue.

The setup will include on-site printing, which means that once cleared, qualified applicants can receive their license on the same day.

READ: Cebu City illegal firearms: Four men nabbed in separate police ops

What the LTOPF covers

Individuals need an LTOPF as the primary legal document before they may register a firearm, apply for a Permit to Carry Firearms Outside of Residence (PTCFOR), or renew firearm-related licenses.

The PNP-FEO issues the license and certifies that the applicant is qualified, responsible, and mentally and physically fit to own a firearm.

Applicants must comply with several mandatory requirements. These include:

a National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) clearance,

national police clearance,

a neuro-psychiatric examination with drug test,

a gun safety and responsible gun ownership seminar,

proof of income,

two valid government-issued IDs, and

proof of billing.

Applicants must also bring three pieces of 2×2 photos with white background and name tag for documentation.

Processing fees were set at P900 for regular applicants and P720 for senior citizens, while the drug test costs P300, based on the advisory for the activity.

Purpose and validity

Authorities emphasized that the purpose of the LTOPF is to promote responsible gun ownership, ensure public safety, and regulate and track legally owned firearms nationwide.

They designed the process to designed to prevent firearms from falling into the wrong hands.

The process consists of background checks, psychological evaluation, and safety training.

Under Republic Act 11766, which amended existing firearms regulations, police may issue an LTOPF with a validity period of either five or 10 years, depending on the license holder’s choice.

Owners must also renew firearm registration alongside or before the expiration of the LTOPF.

The police, according to the PNP-FEO guidelines, may revoke both the license and firearm registration if an owner fails to renew the LTOPF on or before its expiration.

Second one-stop shop

Manila noted that this upcoming activity will be the second LTOPF one-stop shop organized this year, following a similar event held in May.

This, he said, is part of efforts to streamline access to legal firearm licensing.

Police said the LTOPF system is intended to protect both gun owners and the wider community, reinforcing accountability while supporting peace and order by ensuring that firearms remain under strict legal control.

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