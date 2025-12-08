Cesafi 25: UC, UV collide again for championship

A highlight of University of the Visayas and University of Cebu’s elimination game | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebuano basketball fans will see another classic showdown as the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters and the University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers meet again in the Cesafi Season 25 men’s basketball finals.

The championship games will be held on Tuesday, December 9, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both teams powered through the final four with twice-to-beat advantages last Sunday. UV dispatched the Benedicto College Cheetahs. UC pulled away from the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors.

This marks the teams’ fourth straight meeting in the championship round, a rivalry fueled by UV’s three-peat reign.

READ: Cesafi: UV fends off late BC surge to return to Men’s Finals

The stakes feel higher this time, with each side carrying its own pressure.

For UC, the hunger is clear.

Head coach Kern Sesante insists his team isn’t dwelling on the weight of three failed attempts. But the UC community knows how much this opportunity means especially after the Webmasters proved they can beat UV with a strong first-round win earlier in the season.

More mature Webmasters Sesante told CDN Digital he’s grateful for another shot at the crown. He praised the steady growth of his squad throughout their 12–2 run.

“First of all, I’m very grateful for this opportunity to go back to the finals for the fourth straight year,” said Sesante.

“We’re hoping to show more maturity this time. I’m giving the team no pressure. What’s important is we’ve been consistent with our program, and the championship is already a bonus—but we’ll give everything we have.”

Sesante will again rely on a battle-tested core. This includes Luther Leonard, Charles Libatog, Joseph Art Nalos, JC Angelio, Ricofer Sordilla, Danie Boy Lapiz. He also has a deep bench that can keep pace with UV’s firepower.

On the other side, Gary Cortes aims to continue building his legacy.

The decorated mentor is now just three titles away from matching UV legend Elmer Cabahug’s record of nine straight Cesafi championships.

Bracing for a hungrier UC

Cortes expects a fierce fight from a UC squad that has long lived in their shadow.

“Every finals brings pressure,” Cortes said.

“I just hope my players stay composed and focused. UC will be hungrier than ever since we’ve met in four straight finals. We’ll make the necessary adjustments and be ready come championship night.”

UV has a complete arsenal of scoring machines in fellow finals MVPs Kent Ivo Salarda and Raul Gentallan.

A deep core of veterans reinforce the team. This includes PJ Taliman, Ivan Alsola, Aj Sacayan, Rovello Robles, Christian Jay Alilin, Zylle Cabellon, Marchie Sabanto, and Karl Hyden Cabulao.

Game 1 of the Best-of-Three Finals Series tips off at 6 p.m. at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Cheetahs and Warriors square off earlier for third-place honors.

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