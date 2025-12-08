Four Nepal nationals among 25 killed in club fire in India

A burned-out interior is seen inside the Birch nightclub following a fire that broke out in Goa on December 7, 2025. | AFP

NEW DELHI — Officials said a fire at in Indian nightclub in the tourist reigion of Goa killed 25 people including four Nepali citizens.

Nepal’s ambassador Shankar P. Sharma confirmed the Nepali casualties in a statement Monday, a day after the blaze.

“Deeply saddened by the Goa fire tragedy in which 25 people lost their lives yesterday, including four Nepali nationals,” he said.

“My heart goes out to the bereaved families, and I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured.”

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Indian casualties

The rest of the dead were Indian citizens, mainly the nightclub’s staff, as well as holidaymakers from New Delhi.

The blaze broke out at a club in Arpora in the north of the coastal state. Officials reported that “electrical firecrackers” had sparked the blaze.

Most people died due to suffocation in the basement and kitchen area after wooden parts of the club caught fire.

READ: India nightclub fire kills 25 in Goa

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said that four people had been arrested, and had ordered checks on other nightclubs in the former Portuguese colony.

Fires are common in India due to poor building practices, overcrowding and a lack of adherence to safety regulations.

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