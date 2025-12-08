Anti-dynasty law a must-have for ending corruption, bishop says

Rev. Gerardo Alminaza, Bishop of the Diocese of San Carlos, led a reflection on modern-day politics in an event the Archdiocese of Cebu hosted in February. | The Archdiocese of Cebu/FB

MANILA – The social action and humanitarian arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) on Monday pushed for the passage of a law against political dynasties.

Caritas Philippines President Gerardo Alminaza believes that the passage of such a law is needed to end corruption in the country. He has also served as the bishop of San Carlos City in Negros Occidental since September 2013.

“An anti-dynasty law should be passed without delay. Some clans have dominated politics for decades. Yet, even newer politicians in national leadership seem to quickly expand their reach through the election or appointment of their relatives,” he said in a statement.

The bishop urged the public “not to tolerate political dynasties,” adding that it is time for other qualified leaders to run the government.

‘Corruption must finally end’

“We are facing a moral reckoning, and our people are seeking the truth. Corruption must finally end. Nothing less will do. This is also the moment for our nation to pass a genuine anti-dynasty law,” Alminaza added.

According to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ), at least 18 political dynasties had five or more members elected to public office in the May 2025 elections.

Read: Cebu’s Archbishop Uy leads protest, says spiritual awakening will end corruption

The bishop warned that some people in the government will try to create an impression that they have thoroughly addressed the corruption issue and urged the public to “stand together and continue our advocacy until measures for non-repetition and accountability are fully achieved.”

“Anti-corruption, integral ecology advocacy, and social action must remain in focus,” he said.

What’s missing? Congress’ definition of political dynasties

Article II, Section 26 of the 1987 Constitution provides for “equal access to opportunities for public service” and calls for a prohibition on political dynasties.

However, it was left up to Congress to define what a political dynasty is, something Filipino lawmakers have failed to do in the past 38 years.

Recent public protests have demonstrated a widespread recognition that corruption and ecological neglect continue to harm poor communities the most, the bishop pointed out.

“Vibrant and varied actions around the country, where multisectoral groups participated, should inspire us all to keep learning together. We need to keep exercising synodality and solidarity with the poor, with one another, and with other concerned groups,” he said. (PNA)

Read: ‘Filipino voters can forget abuses’: Polls prove political dynasties still rule PH

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