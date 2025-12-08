UC Baby Webmasters make first ever return to Cesafi HS finals

UC Baby Webmasters wear the warmup hoodies of their sister team, the UCLM Junior Webmasters prior to their final four game. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Determined to redeem their embattled sister team, the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters defeated the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 68-60, to secure a spot in the Cesafi Season 25 high school basketball finals for the first time since 2019.

The victory came on Monday, December 8, at the Cebu Coliseum during the high school final four.

With the win, UC no longer needed to rely on their twice-to-beat advantage.

The Baby Webmasters’ journey to the finals was anything but a roller coaster.

READ: Cesafi: UC Baby Webmasters trounce SCSC in 67–49 win

Return from elimination

They were initially eliminated after a razor-thin points quotient loss to CEC and the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats.

The Wildcats themselves had been ousted by the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles.

UC had fallen short by just one point in the points quotient, narrowly missing the fourth seed in the Final Four.

Fate intervened after UC’s sister team, the UCLM Junior Webmasters, was disqualified.

The erstwhile top seed forfeited seven games when former player Noe Lingoste—who had been expelled for violating league rules by participating in an outside tournament in Iloilo—was found to have played in those contests.

This decision automatically eliminated UCLM from the playoffs, giving UC a second chance.

In a show of solidarity, the Baby Webmasters even wore UCLM warm-up hoodies during pre-game drills, honoring their sister team.

Seizing the moment

UC made the most of the opportunity. Jape Mamza led the charge with a game-high 17 points, five steals, four rebounds, and an assist.

Marty Louisse Sotto contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, eight steals, and three assists, while Xerex Russell Alejandro added 11 points.

For CEC, Mart Justine Parilla and Reyvene Arobo scored 15 and 11 points, respectively. UC took control early in the second half, building a 12-point lead, 36-24, and never looked back.

Their defensive pressure produced 23 steals, which translated into 29 points from turnovers compared to CEC’s 16. UC’s bench also outperformed their opponents, 28-12.

The high school best-of-three finals series is expected to begin on Thursday, December 10, with the league to announce the official schedule soon.

This will be a rematch of SHS-AdC and UC’s 2019 finals showdown where the former won the title.

In 2018, UC won the Cesafi high school title, beating the UV Baby Lancers.

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