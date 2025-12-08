Cesafi volleyball: Lady Jaguars complete grand slam as UC boys defend crown

The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Lady Jaguars win their third consecutive title in the Cesafi secondary girls’ volleyball tournament. This is USJ-R’s first grand slam in the secondary girls’ division. | CDN Digital Photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) girls’ volleyball team Lady Jaguars and the University of Cebu (UC) boys’ volleyball squad shone the brightest in the Cesafi Season 25 high school volleyball tournament, each extending their dominance in their divisions.

The Lady Jaguars captured a historic grand slam, winning their third consecutive title in the secondary girls tournament.

They defeated the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers in straight sets, 25-19, 25-18, 25-17.

UC Main Webmasters repeat 2024 championship run

Under multi-titled coach Roldan Potot, this marked the first time USJ-R achieved a grand slam in the secondary girls’ division.

In the boys division, the UC Main Webmasters defended their crown, overcoming USPF in a dramatic come-from-behind victory, 11-25, 25-11, 25-16, 25-16, and replicating their championship run from 2024.

The Lady Jaguars’ lineup featured Eva Mae Amil, Elaiza Mae Asoy, Janina Baguio, Kate Colline Castillo, Claire Delos Santos, Juliana Gabales, Bea Gerona, Zaira Jane Jamila, Mary Grace Melandres, Kaye Paquibot, Keaira Rivera, Princess Rodriguez, Althea Villarba, and Jolean Yongco.

Read: Cesafi 25: UC, UV collide again for championship

6 individual awards for USJ-R’s players

UC’s roster included Matt Delos Santos, Matthew Furuya, Jim Macapobre, Mark Ryan Ogue, Clark Kent Pino, Nash Regidor, Winky Soriano, Franz Teoganco, Matt Victoria, Francis Wamelda, Adrian Pama, Rion Jhenssen Puso, John Emmanuel Roda, and John Zairon Apa, led by head coach Allan Flores.

USJ-R dominated the individual awards in the girls’ division, with six of their players earning honors.They included Yongco (best libero), Paquibot (best setter), Gabales (best opposite hitter), Asoy (first best middle blocker), Amil (first best open spiker), and Melandres, who was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Other girls’ division awardees included Dionne Bragat (second best middle blocker) and Althea Jorja Lepiten (second best open spiker) of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC).

UC boys’ 3 individual awards

The University of Cebu (UC) Main Webmasters defended their crown in the Cesafi secondary boys’ volleyball tournament. | CDN Digital Photo

In the boys’ division, UC also claimed three individual awards. Apa was named MVP, Roda earned first best open spiker, and Delos Santos took first best middle blocker.

The rest of the boys’ division awardees included:

Ivan Cuerpo of USJ-R (best libero);

Gabriel Matutes Cleto of USPF (best setter);

Handrew Montecillo (best opposite hitter);

Kersey Latchinibre of USPF (second best middle blocker);

Crist Martin Sevilleno of USJ-R (second best open spiker); and

Rey Sorio of USPF (Rookie of the Year).

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