La Niña to bring above-normal rains until February: Pagasa

The weather bureau Pagasa emphasized the need for early warning systems, localized evacuation plans, and close monitoring of high-risk areas, as La Niña will bring above-normal rainfall until February 2026. | PNA File Photo

MANILA – The weather bureau Pagasa warned on Monday, December 8, that the short-lived La Niña now affecting the country will continue to bring above-normal rainfall in many regions until February.

As this increases the risk of floods, landslides, and other weather disruptions, Pagasa emphasized the need for early warning systems, localized evacuation plans, and close monitoring of high-risk areas. Pagasa stands for the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration.

In a Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon interview, Pagasa Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section (CLIMPS) Chief Ana Liza Solis said the current La Niña episode is expected to last no more than six months, but will still have a strong influence on local weather conditions.Read: What a ‘short-lived’ La Niña really means for Cebu

Threat of high rainfall remains

Solis explained that La Niña develops when sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific cool, strengthening weather systems that push more moisture toward the Philippines.

“So the threat of high rainfall still remains, and our rain-bearing weather systems will be prevalent and experienced many times,” Solis said in Tagalog.

“The shear line is very prevalent now.”

Pagasa released a La Niña Watch in August and raised it to a La Niña Alert in September when conditions began to develop. Since then, several tropical cyclones have entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility, including Typhoon Tino (international name: Kalmaegi) on November 4 and Super Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong) on November 9.

23 tropical cyclones in 2025, with one more possible

Rainfall risks remain elevated in multiple regions, including Western and Central Visayas, Metro Manila, Davao Region, and Caraga, Solis said.

The weather bureau also expects more tropical cyclones than usual during La Niña years.

“We have already recorded 23 tropical cyclones this year, above the annual average of 19 to 20. One more may still form before the year ends,” Solis said.

Solis noted that stronger easterlies are bringing warm, moisture-rich air toward the country, contributing to the development of convective systems, low-pressure areas, and potential cyclones. Warmer waters near the Philippines also increase the likelihood of weather disturbances.

Read: More storms, rain triggered by La Niña – Pagasa

Pagasa urged local government units to continue coordinating with the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), and emergency response agencies to ensure communities are better prepared.

Although La Niña is expected to weaken by February, Solis said there is still no indication of an imminent shift to El Niño.

“We are currently monitoring for an ENSO-neutral phase by early next year,” she said. ENSO stands for El Niño-Southern Oscillation, of which La Niña is the cooler phase.

Officials urged the public to stay alert as persistent rains and frequent weather systems may continue to trigger hazards in already saturated communities nationwide. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP